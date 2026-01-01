Menu
The 2015 Cadillac ATS Sedan Luxury AWD combines elegant styling with capable all-weather performance thanks to its all-wheel-drive system and agile chassis featuring a double-pivot front and five-link rear independent suspension. Under the hood it offers a turbocharged 2.0 L four-cylinder producing 272 hp. Inside, the Luxury trim adds premium touches such as leather seating surfaces, power front seats, dual-zone climate control, keyless ignition, and the infotainment and connectivity features expected of a compact luxury sedan.

163,455 KM

Details Description Features

Location

Gauthier Cadillac GMC Buick

2400 McPhillips St, Winnipeg, MB R2V 4J6

877-884-1415

Used
163,455KM
VIN 1G6AH5RX7F0111070

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Mileage 163,455 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Emergency Trunk Release
Rear Parking Aid
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Interior

Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Universal Garage Door Opener
Remote Engine Start
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
WiFi Hotspot
Smart Device Integration

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power Mirror(s)

Mechanical

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
All Wheel Drive

Seating

Leather Seats
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Media / Nav / Comm

Premium Sound System
Satellite Radio
Automatic Headlights
Auxiliary Audio Input

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Tow Hooks
Tires - Front Performance
Tires - Rear Performance

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Mirror Memory

Windows

Rear Defrost

Comfort

Climate Control
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Navigation from Telematics
MP3 Capability
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
ENGINE 2.0L TURBO I4 DI DOHC VVT (272 hp [203 kW] @ 5500 rpm 295 lb-ft of torque [400 N-m] @ 3000 - 4600 rpm) (STD)
Requires Subscription

2015 Cadillac ATS