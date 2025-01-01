Menu
2015 Cadillac Escalade

127,007 KM

Details

$35,000

+ taxes & licensing
2015 Cadillac Escalade

PREMIUM

12945047

2015 Cadillac Escalade

PREMIUM

Location

Ride Time

87 Oak Point Highway, Winnipeg, MB R2R 0T8

204-272-6161

$35,000

+ taxes & licensing

Used
127,007KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 1GYS4NKJ1FR663902

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red[Crystal Red Tintcoat]
  • Interior Colour Jet Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 127,007 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Ride Time

Ride Time

87 Oak Point Highway, Winnipeg, MB R2R 0T8

204-272-6161

$35,000

+ taxes & licensing>

Ride Time

204-272-6161

2015 Cadillac Escalade