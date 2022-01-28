2015 Cadillac Escalade

Air Conditioning

remote start

rear window defogger

Remote Trunk Release

Universal Garage Door Opener

Active noise cancellation

Steering wheel, heated

Floor covering, colour-keyed carpeting

Power outlet, 110-volt

Accents, interior, piano black and chrome finish

Cargo net, rear

Gauge cluster, 12" colour, reconfigurable with Driver Information Centre

Head-Up Display, 4-colour, reconfigurable

Lighting, interior, door handle release, door storage, console and footwell

Lighting, interior, with theater dimming

Sensor, vehicle interior movement will detect movement within cabin of the vehicle.

Steering wheel controls, mounted audio and Driver Information Centre controls

Windows, power with driver and front passenger Express-Up/Down and rear passengers Express-Down

Mirror, inside rearview auto-dimming includes OnStar controls

Wireless Charging, located on the top of the centre console (Requires separately purchased adapter.)

Climate control, tri-zone automatic with individual climate settings for driver, front passenger and rear passengers