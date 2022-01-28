Menu
2015 Cadillac Escalade

59,951 KM

$59,982

+ tax & licensing
$59,982

+ taxes & licensing

Birchwood BMW

204-452-7799

2015 Cadillac Escalade

2015 Cadillac Escalade

Premium New Tires! Loaded! HUD! Nav!

2015 Cadillac Escalade

Premium New Tires! Loaded! HUD! Nav!

Birchwood BMW

45-3965 Portage Ave, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H6

204-452-7799

$59,982

+ taxes & licensing

59,951KM
Used
  Listing ID: 8183832
  Stock #: F4CMYH
  VIN: 1GYS4NKJ8FR743682

Vehicle Details

  Exterior Colour Black Raven
  Interior Colour Tan
  Body Style SUV / Crossover
  Fuel Type Gasoline
  Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  Transmission Automatic
  Engine 8-cylinder
  Mileage 59,951 KM

Vehicle Description

Gorgeous tan leather interior on this hard to find Escalade!

- Vented Seats
- Heated Seats
- Sunroof
- 360 Camera
- 7 seat
- Lane departure
Buy from Birchwood BMW and enjoy brand specific luxuries including:

- Factory Certified Technicians
- Certifiable Vehicles
- 21 Loaner Vehicles

Birchwood BMW is proud of its long-standing relationship with BMW Canada and to have the opportunity to represent BMW's impressive line-up of premium luxury automobiles in Winnipeg since 1988. At Birchwood BMW, we constantly strive to provide the best service and experience for every customer. Our team includes Sales Consultants with expert knowledge of our luxury product and BMW Certified Technicians who undergo extensive factory training. All of our staff at Birchwood BMW are here to ensure you find your dream BMW and that your BMW performs at the optimal level. In our opinion, you and your vehicle deserve no less.

Before you find them on our lot, every pre-owned BMW undergoes a uniquely rigorous inspection by our highly skilled BMW Certified Technicians and a detailed physical reconditioning treatment to ensure sheer driving pleasure.

We welcome the opportunity to show you what separates Birchwood BMW from the competition and to help you discover the "ultimate driving experience". Call us today at 204-452-7799.

Our friendly and knowledgeable staff will answer any questions you may have. Free CarProof provided with every vehicle. Come down for a test drive today! Visit us at Unit 45-3965 Portage Ave, Winnipeg, Manitoba or call us at 204-452-7799. Open 24/7 at birchwoodbmw.ca

**While every reasonable effort is made to ensure the accuracy of this information, we are not responsible for any errors or omissions contained on these pages. Please verify any information in question with Birchwood BMW.

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
4 Wheel Disc Brakes
Stability Control
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
Child-Safety Locks
Front and Rear Parking Assist
Rear Cross-Traffic Alert
Lane Change Alert alerts driver when vehicle is approaching fast from the rear
Side Blind Zone Alert alerts driver when vehicle is in blind spot
Safety Alert Seat haptic vibration in seat cushion works with safety features
Automatic Safety Belt Tightening
Door locks, rear child security
Safety belts, first, second and third row to body, lap and shoulder all seating positions
StabiliTrak, vehicle stability enhancement system with Rollover Mitigation includes disable switch
Air bag, driver inboard seat-mounted for far side passenger protection
Automatic Collision Preparation, collision avoidance and mitigation, vehicle forward movement, break prefill and intelligent brake
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power
Air Conditioning
remote start
rear window defogger
Remote Trunk Release
Universal Garage Door Opener
Front air conditioning
Adaptive remote start
Active noise cancellation
Defogger, rear-window electric
Steering wheel, heated
Universal Home Remote includes garage door opener, 3-channel programmable
Floor covering, colour-keyed carpeting
Power outlet, 110-volt
Accents, interior, piano black and chrome finish
Cargo net, rear
Gauge cluster, 12" colour, reconfigurable with Driver Information Centre
Head-Up Display, 4-colour, reconfigurable
Lighting, interior, door handle release, door storage, console and footwell
Lighting, interior, with theater dimming
Sensor, vehicle interior movement will detect movement within cabin of the vehicle.
Steering wheel controls, mounted audio and Driver Information Centre controls
Windows, power with driver and front passenger Express-Up/Down and rear passengers Express-Down
Mirror, inside rearview auto-dimming includes OnStar controls
Wireless Charging, located on the top of the centre console (Requires separately purchased adapter.)
Climate control, tri-zone automatic with individual climate settings for driver, front passenger and rear passengers
Sensor, vehicle inclination will detect vehicle being towed or jacked up.
Power Steering
Four Wheel Drive
Brakes, 4-wheel antilock, 4-wheel disc
Differential, heavy-duty locking rear
Alternator, 170 amps
Cooling, auxiliary transmission oil cooler, heavy-duty air-to-oil
Air cleaner, high-capacity
Fuelling system, capless
Automatic load levelling, rear
Brake, parking, electronic powered
Brakes, DuraLife rotors
Cooling, external engine oil cooler, heavy-duty
Rear axle, 3.23 ratio
Steering, Electronic Power Steering (EPS)
Suspension, Magnetic Ride Control with selectable sport mode
Trailering equipment, heavy-duty includes trailering hitch platform, 7-wire harness with independent fused trailering circuits and 7-way sealed connector
Transfer case, active, 2-speed with Neutral for dinghy/flat towing
Brakes, Hill Start-Assist/Hill Hold
GVWR, 7300 lbs (3311 kg)
Roof Rack
Trailer Hitch
tinted windows
Auto On/Off Headlamps
Mouldings, bodyside, chrome
Windshield, solar absorbing
Wiper, rear intermittent with washer
Wipers, front intermittent, Rainsense
Headlamps, automatic on/off
Glass, deep-tinted (all windows, except light-tinted glass on windshield and driver- and front passenger-side glass)
Tail lamps, LED illumination
Liftgate, power, hands free open and close, programmable
Door handles, illuminated
Glass, acoustic, laminated, windshield and front door glass
Headlamps, LED high beam/low beam, light pipe
Lamps, front cornering
Luggage rack, roof-mounted, chrome
Mirrors, outside heated power-adjustable, power-folding and driver-side auto-dimming, colour-keyed with integrated turn signal indicators, ground illumination and programmable to provide curb view when in reverse
Shutters, front active aero
Spare tire lock, hoist shaft
Tires, P285/45R22 all-season, blackwall
Headlamps, IntelliBeam, automatic high beam on/off
Air Suspension
rear air conditioning
HEATED
Intermittent Wipers
Rain sensor wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Bluetooth
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Bluetooth for phone, streaming audio for music for select phones
Audio system feature, Bose Centerpoint Surround Sound system with 16 speakers
Locking/Limited Slip Differential
Premium Audio
Heads-Up Display
STEERING WHEEL
Power Lift Gates
Power Folding Mirrors
liftgate
Active suspension
Mirror integrated turn signals
Auto Dimming R/V Mirror
Parking Aid Sensor
programmable
Driver Awareness Package includes Safety Alert Seat, (UEU) Forward Collision Alert and (UFL) Lane Departure Warning
Multi-Zone Air Conditioning
Performance Rear Tire
Performance Front Tire
hands free open and close

Birchwood BMW

Birchwood BMW

45-3965 Portage Ave, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H6

