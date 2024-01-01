Menu
All of our quality pre-owned vehicles are delivered with the following: · a Birchwood Certified Inspection · a full tank of fuel · Full service records (if available) · a CARFAX report Click, call (204) 837-5811, or visit Birchwood Chevrolet Buick GMC at the Birchwood Auto Park, 3965 Portage Avenue West at the Perimeter. Purchase the vehicle you want, the way you want! Just click Start Your Purchase today to customize your price, reserve a vehicle, receive a vehicle trade-in value, and complete as much of your purchase as you like from the comfort of your home. Our Pre-Owned Supercenter has a wide variety of vehicles to choose from. See a great selection of high-quality, carefully reconditioned cars, trucks, and SUVs. Find the perfect fit for your needs, your family, and your budget! Special Financing Available! Price does not include taxes. Dealer Permit #4240.

2015 Chevrolet Camaro

106,515 KM

Details Description Features

$19,500

+ tax & licensing
2015 Chevrolet Camaro

LT

2015 Chevrolet Camaro

LT

Location

Birchwood Chevrolet

3965 Portage Ave #40, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H1

204-837-5811

$19,500

+ taxes & licensing

106,515KM
Used
VIN 2G1FD1E35F9247366

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour SUMMIT WHITE
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Coupe
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Stock # F5D49D
  • Mileage 106,515 KM

Vehicle Description

All of our quality pre-owned vehicles are delivered with the following:
· a Birchwood Certified Inspection
· a full tank of fuel
· Full service records (if available)
· a CARFAX report
Click, call (204) 837-5811, or visit Birchwood Chevrolet Buick GMC at the Birchwood Auto Park, 3965 Portage Avenue West at the Perimeter.

Purchase the vehicle you want, the way you want! Just click Start Your Purchase today to customize your price, reserve a vehicle, receive a vehicle trade-in value, and complete as much of your purchase as you like from the comfort of your home.

Our Pre-Owned Supercenter has a wide variety of vehicles to choose from. See a great selection of high-quality, carefully reconditioned cars, trucks, and SUVs. Find the perfect fit for your needs, your family, and your budget!

Special Financing Available! Price does not include taxes. Dealer Permit #4240.
Dealer permit #4240

Vehicle Features

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Steering Wheel Controls
Front Reading Lamps
STEERING WHEEL
Air filtration system with pollen filter
Theft-deterrent system
Air conditioning, single-zone manual
Coat hooks, driver- and passenger-side rear
Shift knob, leather-wrapped
Dead pedal, driver
Steering wheel, 3-spoke leather-wrapped
Windows, power with driver and passenger Express-Down/Up
Defogger, rear-window, electric
Mirror, inside rearview manual day/night
Compass, located in Driver Information Centre
Console, floor, with armrest
Cruise control, electronic with set and resume speed, steering wheel mounted
Cup holders, 2 front
Driver Information Centre, monochromatic display
Glovebox, lockable
Instrumentation, analog includes speedometer, tachometer, fuel gauge and engine temperature gauge
Lighting, front reading lamps
Lighting, interior with illuminated entry and theatre dimming
Map pockets, front doors
Power outlets, 2 auxiliary 1 located in centre console storage area and 1 located at front of centre console
Steering column, manual rake and telescopic
Trunk release, remote, located on driver-side
Visors, driver and front passenger vanity mirrors, covered
Seat adjuster, driver, 6-way power (fore/aft, up/down, tilt) with power recliner
Seat adjuster, front passenger, 6-way power (fore/aft, up/down, tilt) with power recliner

Mechanical

Rear Wheel Drive
Alternator, 150 amps
Battery, maintenance-free with rundown protection and retained accessory power
Brakes, 4-wheel antilock, 4-wheel disc (Single piston front brakes with super corner rear brakes.)
Engine, 3.6L SIDI DOHC V6 VVT (323 hp [240.8 kW] @ 6800 rpm, 278 lb-ft of torque [375.3 N-m] @ 4800 rpm)
Exhaust, dual-outlet stainless-steel with bright tips
Steering, power, variable ratio
Suspension, Sport
Differential, limited slip (Included and only available with (MN6) 6-speed manual transmission.)
Axle, 3.27 ratio

Power Options

Power

Convenience

Remote

Exterior

Fog Lamps
Tire sealant and inflator kit in place of spare tire
Hood Blanket
Wipers, front intermittent
Door handles, body-colour
Fascias, front and rear body-colour with front grille and rear diffuser
Mirrors, outside power-adjustable body-colour
Moulding, Black roof ditch
Mouldings, body-colour lower rocker
Spare tire and wheel, not desired tire sealant and inflator kit in place of spare tire
Fog lamps, front projector type

Safety

Air Bags
Tire Pressure Monitor System
LATCH system (Lower Anchors and Top tethers for CHildren) for child safety seats
Trunk emergency release handle
Safety belt pretensioners driver and front passenger
StabiliTrak, stability control system with Traction Control
Air bags, dual-stage frontal, and thorax side-impact, driver and front passenger, and head curtain side-impact, front and rear outboard seating positions includes Passenger Sensing System
Safety belts, 3-point, all seating positions

Seating

SEAT ADJUSTER

Media / Nav / Comm

Audio system feature 6-speaker system
Antenna, integral rear window
Steering wheel controls, mounted audio controls

Additional Features

Steering
Stabilitrak
Trunk release
Visors
MIRRORS
brakes
steering column
DIFFERENTIAL
Driver
Lighting
WINDOWS
4-wheel antilock
Defogger
driver and front passenger
front passenger
Electric
steering wheel mounted
Wipers
and head curtain side-impact
stability control system with traction control
driver and front passenger vanity mirrors
front intermittent
rear-window
electronic with set and resume speed
up/down
covered
mounted audio controls
3-spoke leather-wrapped
power with driver and passenger Express-Down/Up
variable ratio
single-zone manual
dual-stage frontal
front projector type
and thorax side-impact
manual rake and telescopic
6-way power (fore/aft
tilt) with power recliner
located on driver-side
outside power-adjustable body-colour
limited slip (Included and only available with (MN6) 6-speed manual transmission.)
4-wheel disc (Single piston front brakes with super corner rear brakes.)
front and rear outboard seating positions includes Passenger Sensing System

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Birchwood Chevrolet

Birchwood Chevrolet

3965 Portage Ave #40, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H1

$19,500

+ taxes & licensing

Birchwood Chevrolet

204-837-5811

