Back-Up Camera

Heads-Up Display

Telematics

Navigation from Telematics

Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror

Trunk emergency release handle

Theft-deterrent system

Bluetooth Connection

Tire sealant and inflator kit in place of spare tire

Safety belt pretensioners driver and front passenger

Hood Blanket

Smart Device Integration

Air conditioning, single-zone manual

Seats, heated driver and front passenger

Coat hooks, driver- and passenger-side rear

Shift knob, leather-wrapped

Dead pedal, driver

Alternator, 150 amps

Wipers, front intermittent

Steering wheel, 3-spoke leather-wrapped

Windows, power with driver and passenger Express-Down/Up

Defogger, rear-window, electric

Door handles, body-colour

StabiliTrak, stability control system with Traction Control

Moulding, Black roof ditch

Mouldings, body-colour lower rocker

Spare tire and wheel, not desired tire sealant and inflator kit in place of spare tire

Compass, located in Driver Information Centre

Console, floor, with armrest

Cruise control, electronic with set and resume speed, steering wheel mounted

Cup holders, 2 front

Glovebox, lockable

Instrumentation, analog includes speedometer, tachometer, fuel gauge and engine temperature gauge

Lighting, front reading lamps

Lighting, interior with illuminated entry and theatre dimming

Map pockets, front doors

Power outlets, 2 auxiliary 1 located in centre console storage area and 1 located at front of centre console

Steering column, manual rake and telescopic

Trunk release, remote, located on driver-side

Visors, driver and front passenger vanity mirrors, covered

Battery, maintenance-free with rundown protection and retained accessory power

Exhaust, dual-outlet stainless-steel with bright tips

Antenna, integral rear window

Steering wheel controls, mounted audio controls

Air bags, dual-stage frontal, and thorax side-impact, driver and front passenger, and head curtain side-impact, front and rear outboard seating positions includes Passenger Sensing System

Safety belts, 3-point, all seating positions

TRANSMISSION, 6-SPEED AUTOMATIC

Universal Home Remote includes garage door opener, 3-channel programmable

Fog lamps, front projector type

Differential, limited slip

Driver Information Centre, colour display

Seat adjuster, driver, 6-way power (fore/aft, up/down, tilt) with power recliner

Seat adjuster, front passenger, 6-way power (fore/aft, up/down, tilt) with power recliner

Gauges, auxiliary, multi-function includes 4 gauges: oil pressure, battery voltage, oil temperature and transmission fluid temperature, mounted on centre console forward of shifter

Steering, power, variable ratio, electric

TRANSMISSION 6-SPEED AUTOMATIC includes TAPshift manual shift controls on steering wheel

Sill plate, Chevrolet

Engine, 6.2L V8 SFI

Axle, 3.45 ratio

Suspension, performance

Requires Subscription

Head-Up Display with colour digital readouts for vehicle speed, selected gear, G-Force, audio system information, high-beam indicator, compass, outside air temperature, turn signals, tachometer, vehicle messages, Turn-by-Turn information and phone info...

ENGINE 6.2L V8 SFI (400 hp [298.3 kW] @ 5900 rpm 410 lb-ft of torque [553.5 N-m] @ 4300 rpm)

Fascias, front and rear body-colour, SS-specific