Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2015 Chevrolet Camaro

10,041 KM

Details Description Features

$53,000

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$53,000

+ taxes & licensing

Audi Winnipeg

204-977-6873

Contact Seller
2015 Chevrolet Camaro

2015 Chevrolet Camaro

ZL1 w/Recaro Seats & Exposed Carbon Hood *Low KM*

Watch This Vehicle

2015 Chevrolet Camaro

ZL1 w/Recaro Seats & Exposed Carbon Hood *Low KM*

Location

Audi Winnipeg

485 Sterling Lyon Pkwy, Winnipeg, MB R3P 2S8

204-977-6873

  1. 6579477
  2. 6579477
  3. 6579477
  4. 6579477
  5. 6579477
  6. 6579477
Contact Seller

$53,000

+ taxes & licensing

10,041KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 6579477
  • Stock #: 253000

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour SUMMIT WHITE
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Passengers 4
  • Stock # 253000
  • Mileage 10,041 KM

Vehicle Description

Listen to the sound of opportunity knocking: this 1 owner, ultra rare 2015 Chevy Camaro ZL1 has barely 10,000km on the odometer. Fire up the 560 horsepower supercharged 6.2 liter V8, move the 6 speed manual transmission into gear and you'll quickly realize this isn't a one trick pony car! With massive Brembo brakes and mind blowing Magnetic Suspension, you have the best of both worlds: a muscle car that will rip through the 1/4 mile in just over 12 seconds, turn record beating lap times and stop on a dime! Pride of ownership is obvious, this incredible car has been well taken care of and it shows!This is no base ZL1, as an added bonus, you get the following options: * Recaro Performance Seats ($2000) * Power Sunroof ($1195) * Navigation ($795) * Exposed Carbon Fiber Hood ($630) * Sueded Steering Wheel & Shifter ($525) * Embroidered Console Lid ($270)Spring will be here before you know it so get ready now!

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Stability Control
ABS
Fog Lamps
Rear Head Air Bag
Emergency Trunk Release
Rear Parking Aid
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Power Passenger Seat
Power Mirror(s)
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Automatic Headlights
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Remote Trunk Release
Universal Garage Door Opener
Floor mats
Bucket Seats
Leather Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)
Premium Sound System
AM/FM Stereo
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Rear Wheel Drive
Supercharged
Locking/Limited Slip Differential
Rear Spoiler
HID Headlights
Aluminum Wheels
Tire Pressure Monitor
Tires - Front Performance
Tires - Rear Performance
Rear Defrost
Leather Steering Wheel
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Back-Up Camera
Heads-Up Display
Telematics
Navigation from Telematics
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Active suspension
Bluetooth Connection
Smart Device Integration
Requires Subscription
ENGINE 6.2L SUPERCHARGED V8 (580 hp [432.5 kW] @ 6000 rpm 556 lb-ft of torque [750.6 N-m] @ 4200 rpm) (STD)

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Audi Winnipeg

2019 Land Rover Disc...
 18,798 KM
$47,000 + tax & lic
2018 Lexus RX RX 350...
 21,051 KM
$52,000 + tax & lic
2020 Audi SQ5 Progre...
 11,050 KM
$63,000 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available!

Remote buying options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery
Exchange Policy

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Audi Winnipeg

Audi Winnipeg

Audi Winnipeg

485 Sterling Lyon Pkwy, Winnipeg, MB R3P 2S8

Call Dealer

204-977-XXXX

(click to show)

204-977-6873

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory