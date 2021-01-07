2015 Chevrolet Camaro

Vehicle Features

Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Security System Traction Control Heated Mirrors 4-Wheel Disc Brakes Stability Control ABS Fog Lamps Rear Head Air Bag Emergency Trunk Release Rear Parking Aid Front Side Air Bag Front Head Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Sensor Power Options Power Windows Power Steering Power Door Locks Power Passenger Seat Power Mirror(s) Convenience Cruise Control Keyless Entry Intermittent Wipers Automatic Headlights Driver Vanity Mirror Passenger Vanity Mirror Front Reading Lamps Remote Trunk Release Universal Garage Door Opener Floor mats Seating Bucket Seats Leather Seats Pass-Through Rear Seat Power Driver Seat Rear Bench Seat Heated Front Seat(s) Media / Nav / Comm Premium Sound System AM/FM Stereo MP3 Player Satellite Radio Steering Wheel Audio Controls Auxiliary Audio Input Powertrain Rear Wheel Drive Supercharged Locking/Limited Slip Differential Exterior Rear Spoiler HID Headlights Aluminum Wheels Tire Pressure Monitor Tires - Front Performance Tires - Rear Performance Windows Rear Defrost Trim Leather Steering Wheel Comfort A/C Adjustable Steering Wheel

Additional Features Back-Up Camera Heads-Up Display Telematics Navigation from Telematics Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror Active suspension Bluetooth Connection Smart Device Integration Requires Subscription ENGINE 6.2L SUPERCHARGED V8 (580 hp [432.5 kW] @ 6000 rpm 556 lb-ft of torque [750.6 N-m] @ 4200 rpm) (STD)

