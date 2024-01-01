Menu
<p>Auto Save (Dealer # 1747)</p> <p>2015 Chevrolet City Express LS, FWD, 132 000KM</p> <p>**Clean Title**</p> <p>**Manitoba Safety**</p> <p> </p> <p>FEATURES  </p> <p>2 PASSENGER</p> <p>4 CYLINDER</p> <p>AIR CONDITIONING </p> <p>AM/FM/CD</p> <p>POWER LOCKS</p> <p>POWER WINDOWS</p> <p>TRACTION CONTROL</p> <p>AND MORE! </p> <p> </p> <p>Asking $13 999 + taxes</p> <p>** Financing Available O.A.C**</p> <p> </p> <p> </p> <p>Call (204)-774-8900 or (204)-999-9500</p> <p>Located 6 mins away from Polo Park Mall</p> <p>1450 Notre Dame Ave, Winnipeg, Manitoba</p> <p>www.autosavewpg.com</p> <p> </p> <p>While all information is believed to be accurate on this page, please verify any information in question with an Auto Save sales representative. Auto Save is not liable for any errors or omissions. </p> <p> </p>

2015 Chevrolet City Express

132,000 KM

$13,999

+ tax & licensing
Location

AutoSave Winnipeg

1450 Notre Dame Ave, Winnipeg, MB R3E 3G5

204-774-8900

Used
132,000KM
VIN 3N63M0YN2FK712252

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Stock # 4561
  • Mileage 132,000 KM

Auto Save (Dealer # 1747)


2015 Chevrolet City Express LS, FWD, 132 000KM


**Clean Title**


**Manitoba Safety**


 


FEATURES  


2 PASSENGER


4 CYLINDER


AIR CONDITIONING 


AM/FM/CD


POWER LOCKS


POWER WINDOWS


TRACTION CONTROL


AND MORE! 


 


** Financing Available O.A.C**


 


 


Call (204)-774-8900 or (204)-999-9500


Located 6 mins away from Polo Park Mall


1450 Notre Dame Ave, Winnipeg, Manitoba


www.autosavewpg.com


 


While all information is believed to be accurate on this page, please verify any information in question with an Auto Save sales representative. Auto Save is not liable for any errors or omissions. 


 

Traction Control

Tinted Glass

Air Conditioning
Trip Odometer

