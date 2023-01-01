2015 Chevrolet Cruze

$CALL + taxes & licensing Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 1 6 9 , 5 0 3 K M Used

Listing ID: 10139103

10139103 Stock #: 3433

3433 VIN: 1G1PD5SB1F7284665

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Black

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Manual / Standard

Mileage 169,503 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.