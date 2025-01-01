2015 Chevrolet Cruze

Menu
Account
Sign In
<p><span class=x193iq5w xeuugli x13faqbe x1vvkbs x1xmvt09 x1lliihq x1s928wv xhkezso x1gmr53x x1cpjm7i x1fgarty x1943h6x xudqn12 x3x7a5m x6prxxf xvq8zen xo1l8bm xzsf02u dir=auto>Check out this 2015 Chevy Cruze LT Turbo! Fuel-efficient turbocharged engine, smooth handling, and a sleek design, with only 143,000 KM! Reliable 1.4L engine, Bluetooth touch-screen radio with backup camera, cruise control, steering wheel controls, voice control, heat and AC, power locks and windows, Michelin All-Season tires.</span></p><p><span class=x193iq5w xeuugli x13faqbe x1vvkbs x1xmvt09 x1lliihq x1s928wv xhkezso x1gmr53x x1cpjm7i x1fgarty x1943h6x xudqn12 x3x7a5m x6prxxf xvq8zen xo1l8bm xzsf02u dir=auto>Freshly safetied and priced at only $9950 plus taxes! Dont miss out on this grade deal! Fantastic first car for a new driver!</span></p><p><span class=x193iq5w xeuugli x13faqbe x1vvkbs x1xmvt09 x1lliihq x1s928wv xhkezso x1gmr53x x1cpjm7i x1fgarty x1943h6x xudqn12 x3x7a5m x6prxxf xvq8zen xo1l8bm xzsf02u dir=auto>Contact Westside Sales Ltd., today to set up an appointment to view and test drive this Chevrolet Cruze! 1461 Waverley Street. (204)-488-3793. </span></p><p> </p><p><span class=x193iq5w xeuugli x13faqbe x1vvkbs x1xmvt09 x1lliihq x1s928wv xhkezso x1gmr53x x1cpjm7i x1fgarty x1943h6x xudqn12 x3x7a5m x6prxxf xvq8zen xo1l8bm xzsf02u dir=auto>All vehicles are safety certified and serviced. Licensed technicians on staff. Buy with confidence, We are one of the most established used car dealerships in Winnipeg. </span></p><p><span class=x193iq5w xeuugli x13faqbe x1vvkbs x1xmvt09 x1lliihq x1s928wv xhkezso x1gmr53x x1cpjm7i x1fgarty x1943h6x xudqn12 x3x7a5m x6prxxf xvq8zen xo1l8bm xzsf02u dir=auto>See our other great deals at www.Westsidesales.ca </span></p><p><span class=x193iq5w xeuugli x13faqbe x1vvkbs x1xmvt09 x1lliihq x1s928wv xhkezso x1gmr53x x1cpjm7i x1fgarty x1943h6x xudqn12 x3x7a5m x6prxxf xvq8zen xo1l8bm xzsf02u dir=auto>Apply for financing on our website. Check us out on Facebook and Instagram @westsidesale </span></p><p> </p><p><span class=x193iq5w xeuugli x13faqbe x1vvkbs x1xmvt09 x1lliihq x1s928wv xhkezso x1gmr53x x1cpjm7i x1fgarty x1943h6x xudqn12 x3x7a5m x6prxxf xvq8zen xo1l8bm xzsf02u dir=auto>DP#9491 </span></p><p> </p><p> </p>

2015 Chevrolet Cruze

143,000 KM

Details Description Features

$9,950

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2015 Chevrolet Cruze

LT

Watch This Vehicle
12256741

2015 Chevrolet Cruze

LT

Location

Westside Sales

1461 Waverley Street, Winnipeg, MB R3T 0P7

204-488-3793

  1. 1741380697
  2. 1741380697
  3. 1741380697
  4. 1741380697
  5. 1741380697
  6. 1741380697
  7. 1741380697
  8. 1741380697
  9. 1741380697
  10. 1741380697
Contact Seller
Logo_NoBadges

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$9,950

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
143,000KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 1G1PC5SB3F7196123

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 11003.0
  • Mileage 143,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Check out this 2015 Chevy Cruze LT Turbo! Fuel-efficient turbocharged engine, smooth handling, and a sleek design, with only 143,000 KM! Reliable 1.4L engine, Bluetooth touch-screen radio with backup camera, cruise control, steering wheel controls, voice control, heat and AC, power locks and windows, Michelin All-Season tires.

Freshly safetied and priced at only $9950 plus taxes! Don't miss out on this grade deal! Fantastic first car for a new driver!

Contact Westside Sales Ltd., today to set up an appointment to view and test drive this Chevrolet Cruze! 1461 Waverley Street. (204)-488-3793. 

 

All vehicles are safety certified and serviced. Licensed technicians on staff. Buy with confidence, We are one of the most established used car dealerships in Winnipeg. 

See our other great deals at www.Westsidesales.ca 

Apply for financing on our website. Check us out on Facebook and Instagram @westsidesale 

 

DP#9491 

 

 

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Emergency Trunk Release
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Rear Bench Seat
WiFi Hotspot

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Exterior

Tinted Glass
Winter Tires
Automatic Headlights
Temporary spare tire

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input

Warranty

Warranty Available

Seating

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror

Additional Features

Wheel Covers
Turbocharged
Telematics
Navigation from Telematics
Knee Air Bag
Transmission Overdrive Switch
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Westside Sales

Used 2015 Dodge Grand Caravan SXT for sale in Winnipeg, MB
2015 Dodge Grand Caravan SXT 131,860 KM $14,950 + tax & lic
Used 2013 Chevrolet Cruze LT Turbo for sale in Winnipeg, MB
2013 Chevrolet Cruze LT Turbo 100,962 KM $8,950 + tax & lic
Used 2015 Honda Fit EX for sale in Winnipeg, MB
2015 Honda Fit EX 78,000 KM $16,900 + tax & lic

Email Westside Sales

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Westside Sales

Westside Sales

1461 Waverley Street, Winnipeg, MB R3T 0P7

Call Dealer

204-488-XXXX

(click to show)

204-488-3793

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$9,950

+ taxes & licensing

Westside Sales

204-488-3793

Contact Seller
2015 Chevrolet Cruze