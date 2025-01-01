$9,950+ tax & licensing
2015 Chevrolet Cruze
LT
Location
Westside Sales
1461 Waverley Street, Winnipeg, MB R3T 0P7
204-488-3793
Certified
$9,950
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 11003.0
- Mileage 143,000 KM
Vehicle Description
Check out this 2015 Chevy Cruze LT Turbo! Fuel-efficient turbocharged engine, smooth handling, and a sleek design, with only 143,000 KM! Reliable 1.4L engine, Bluetooth touch-screen radio with backup camera, cruise control, steering wheel controls, voice control, heat and AC, power locks and windows, Michelin All-Season tires.
Freshly safetied and priced at only $9950 plus taxes! Don't miss out on this grade deal! Fantastic first car for a new driver!
Contact Westside Sales Ltd., today to set up an appointment to view and test drive this Chevrolet Cruze! 1461 Waverley Street. (204)-488-3793.
All vehicles are safety certified and serviced. Licensed technicians on staff. Buy with confidence, We are one of the most established used car dealerships in Winnipeg.
See our other great deals at www.Westsidesales.ca
Apply for financing on our website. Check us out on Facebook and Instagram @westsidesale
DP#9491
204-488-3793