2015 Chevrolet Cruze 1LT ON STAR
SILVER EXTERIOR WITH BLACK CLOTH INTERIOR, ON STAR, SIRIUS SATELLITE RADIO, VOICE COMMAND/RECOGNITION, 5 PASSENGER, AIR CONDITIONING, AM/FM RADIO, CD PLAYER, CRUISE CONTROL, MP3 CAPABILITY, POWER LOCKS, POWER MIRRORS, POWER STEERING, POWER WINDOWS, TRACTION CONTROL, USB INPUT, WARRANTY BOOK AND SO MUCH MORE!
Feel free to call us and book your self a test drive (204)888-4070 or visit us at 1399 Dugald Rd. Winnipeg,MB!!!
- Convenience
- Powertrain
- Safety
- LATCH system (Lower Anchors and Top tethers for CHildren) for child safety seats
- Additional Features
- Oil life monitoring system
- Trunk emergency release handle
- Enhanced Acoustic Package
- Theft-deterrent System With Anti-theft Alarm And Engine Immobilizer
- Steering column, tilt and telescopic
- Defogger, rear window, electric
- Door handles, body-colour
- Wipers, front intermittent, variable
- Assist handles, driver, front passenger and rear outboard
- Mirror, inside rearview manual day/night
- Alternator, 130 amps
- Audio system feature, 6-speaker system
- Air bags, frontal and knee for driver and front passenger side-impact seat-mounted and roof rail for front and rear outboard seating positions, includes Passenger Sensing System
- Door locks, rear child security
- Rear Vision Camera display integrated into Chevrolet MyLink radio
- Brakes, 4-wheel antilock
- Battery, 438 cold-cranking amps
- ENGINE, ECOTEC TURBO 1.4L VARIABLE VALVE TIMING DOHC 4-CYLINDER SEQUENTIAL MFI
- Steering wheel controls, mounted audio and phone interface controls
- TRANSMISSION, 6-SPEED AUTOMATIC
- Safety belt pretensioners, driver and front passenger, dual
- Convenience hooks, rear
- Rear air ducts, floor mounted
- Brakes, front disc/rear drum
- Glass, solar-absorbing, tinted
- Headlamps, halogen composite with automatic exterior lamp control and delay feature
- Lamp, LED centre high-mounted stop/brake (CHMSL)
- Mirrors, outside heated, power-adjustable, body-colour, manual-folding
- Tire, compact spare and spare wheel includes jack and lug nut wrench
- Tires, P215/60R16, all-season, blackwall, low rolling resistance
- Air conditioning, single-zone electronic includes air filter
- Armrest, rear centre, articulating with dual cup holders
- Centre stack, integrated with ambient LED back lighting
- Console, centre with sliding armrest, storage, front and rear 12-volt auxiliary power outlets and dual cup holders
- Cup holders 2 in front centre console, 2 in rear seat armrest and 1 bottle holder in each front door panel
- Lighting, interior, dome with theater dimming, dual map lights, illuminated trunk area
- Power outlets, 2 auxiliary, located in centre console
- Seat adjuster, driver 6-way manual
- Seat adjuster, front passenger 6-way manual
- Seat, rear 60/40 split-folding with adjustable head restraints on outboard positions
- Steering wheel, 3-spoke, comfort grip
- Visors, driver and front passenger vanity mirrors
- Windows, power with Express-Down on all and driver Express Up
- Axle, 3.83 final drive ratio
- Engine, ECOTEC Turbo 1.4L Variable Valve Timing DOHC 4-cylinder sequential MFI (138 hp [103 kW] @ 4900 rpm, 148 lb-ft of torque [199.8 N-m] @ 1850 rpm)
- Steering, power, electric, rack-mounted
- Suspension, front independent McPherson strut aluminum control arms with hydraulic bushings, 25mm hollow stabilizer bar
- Suspension, rear, compound crank
- Safety belts, 3-point, all seating positions, front height adjustable
- SiriusXM Satellite Radio XM Select features 120 channels, including commercial-free music as well as the best in news, sports, talk, comedy and more; digital quality sound; includes 3 trial months, beyond which service fees apply (IMPORTANT: If you dec...
