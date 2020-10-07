Menu
2015 Chevrolet Cruze

160,000 KM

Details

$8,999

+ tax & licensing
$8,999

+ taxes & licensing

AutoSave Winnipeg

204-774-8900

2015 Chevrolet Cruze

2015 Chevrolet Cruze

4dr Sdn 1LT

2015 Chevrolet Cruze

4dr Sdn 1LT

Location

AutoSave Winnipeg

1450 Notre Dame Ave, Winnipeg, MB R3E 3G5

204-774-8900

$8,999

+ taxes & licensing

160,000KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 6122859
  • Stock #: 4143
  • VIN: 1G1PC5SB9F7194974

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Graphite
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Stock # 4143
  • Mileage 160,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Auto Save 


2015 Chevrolet Cruze LT, 160000KM, FWD 


**Clean Title**


**Manitoba Safety**


 


Features


5 PASSENGER 


AIR CONDITION 


AM/FM/CD 


BLUETOOTH CONECTIVITIY 


CRUISE CONTROL 


POWER LOCKS, MIRRORS, STEERING, WINDOWS 


TELESCOPE 


TRACTION CONTROL 


 


And More!!


 


Asking $8999 + taxes


** Financing Available O.A.C**


** Warranty Available **


 


Call (204)-774-8900 or (204)-999-9500


Located 6 mins away from Polo Park Mall


1450 Notre Dame Ave, Winnipeg, Manitoba


www.autosavewpg.com


 

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
Power Mirrors
Tinted Glass
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Trip Odometer
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Entertainment System
Heated Exterior Mirrors

AutoSave Winnipeg

AutoSave Winnipeg

1450 Notre Dame Ave, Winnipeg, MB R3E 3G5

204-774-8900

