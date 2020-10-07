Menu
2015 Chevrolet Cruze

76,610 KM

Details Description Features

$12,880

+ tax & licensing
$12,880

+ taxes & licensing

Birchwood Honda West

204-888-2277

2015 Chevrolet Cruze

2015 Chevrolet Cruze

Diesel Low KM Diesel

2015 Chevrolet Cruze

Diesel Low KM Diesel

Location

Birchwood Honda West

3965 Portage Ave #75, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H5

204-888-2277

Sale Price

$12,880

+ taxes & licensing

76,610KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 6193740
  • Stock #: F3PKA8
  • VIN: 1G1P75SZ7F7194201

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Rainforest Green Metallic
  • Fuel Type Diesel
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 76,610 KM

Vehicle Description

Recent Arrival!


CARFAX Canada Low Kilometer


2015 Chevrolet Cruze Diesel 2.0L 4-Cylinder DOHC Turbodiesel 6-Speed Automatic Electronic with Overdrive FWD Blue

17" Split 5-Spoke Alloy Wheels, AM/FM radio: SiriusXM, Auto-dimming Rear-View mirror, Bluetooth for Chevrolet MyLink, Heated door mirrors, Heated Driver & Front Passenger Seats, Heated front seats, SiriusXM Satellite Radio, USB Port, Variably intermittent wipers.

Vehicle Features

Security System
Heated Mirrors
Emergency Trunk Release
Passenger Airbag
Air Bags
Child-Safety Locks
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Cruise Control
tilt steering
remote start
Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Front Reading Lamps
Auto On/Off Headlamps
Front Wheel Drive
rear window defogger
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Rear bench seats
Front air conditioning
Anti-Starter
Rear View Camera
Driver Side Airbag
Auto Dimming R/V Mirror
Air Bag-Passenger Sensor
Drive Side Vanity Mirrors
Front Body Side Impact Airbag
Front Head Side Impact Airbag
Passanger Side Illuminated Visor Mirror
Passenger Side Vanity Mirrors
Rear Head Side Impact Airbag
Sports
Drive Side Illuminated Visor Mirror
talk
SiriusXM Satellite Radio XM Select features 120 channels
comedy and more; digital quality sound; includes 3 trial months
frontal and knee for driver and front passenger side-impact seat-mounted and roof rail for front and rear outboard seating positions
includes Passenger Sensing System
including commercial-free music as well as the best in news
Performance Rear Tire
Performance Front Tire
Driver Side Power Adjustable Seat
Rear Body Side Impact Airbag
beyond which service fees apply (IMPORTANT: If you decide

