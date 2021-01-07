2015 Chevrolet Cruze

Anti-Starter

Rear View Camera

Driver Side Airbag

Air Bag-Passenger Sensor

Drive Side Vanity Mirrors

Front Body Side Impact Airbag

Front Head Side Impact Airbag

Passenger Side Vanity Mirrors

Rear Head Side Impact Airbag

Sports

talk

SiriusXM Satellite Radio XM Select features 120 channels

comedy and more; digital quality sound; includes 3 trial months

frontal and knee for driver and front passenger side-impact seat-mounted and roof rail for front and rear outboard seating positions

includes Passenger Sensing System

including commercial-free music as well as the best in news

All-Season Front Tire

All-Season Rear Tire

Rear Body Side Impact Airbag