Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2015 Chevrolet Cruze

76,878 KM

Details Description Features

$10,998

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$10,998

+ taxes & licensing

Winnipeg Kia

204-269-1600

Contact Seller
2015 Chevrolet Cruze

2015 Chevrolet Cruze

1LT

Watch This Vehicle

2015 Chevrolet Cruze

1LT

Location

Winnipeg Kia

400-1717 Waverley St, Winnipeg, MB R3T 6A9

204-269-1600

  1. 6533407
  2. 6533407
  3. 6533407
  4. 6533407
  5. 6533407
  6. 6533407
  7. 6533407
  8. 6533407
  9. 6533407
  10. 6533407
  11. 6533407
  12. 6533407
  13. 6533407
  14. 6533407
  15. 6533407
  16. 6533407
  17. 6533407
  18. 6533407
  19. 6533407
  20. 6533407
Contact Seller

$10,998

+ taxes & licensing

76,878KM
Used
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 6533407
  • Stock #: 19CE44586A
  • VIN: 1G1PC5SBXF7192649

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 19CE44586A
  • Mileage 76,878 KM

Vehicle Description

Shop from home with ease - book a contactless test drive where we will come to you, schedule a virtual vehicle walk-around, chat live with our sales team, view our entire current inventory and promotions, operating hours and much more - all at www.winnipegkia.com. We believe it is essential to continue our constant support for those needing to stay mobile. Whether it is sales, service or parts that you need - we are open and here for you, with rigorous safety precautions in place. We have a variety of purchase relief programs available, including don't pay for up to 120 days, $0 down, flexible finance rates and more (all O.A.C.). Let us show you the Winnipeg Kia difference. Contact us to verify vehicle availability, pricing and options. Vehicle price is plus GST & PST. Dealer Permit #10011.

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Stability Control
ABS
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Emergency Trunk Release
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Power Mirror(s)
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Automatic Headlights
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Floor mats
Bucket Seats
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Front Wheel Drive
Engine Immobilizer
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Rear Defrost
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Wheel Covers
Back-Up Camera
Telematics
Navigation from Telematics
Knee Air Bag
Transmission Overdrive Switch
Bluetooth Connection
WiFi Hotspot
Smart Device Integration

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Winnipeg Kia

2012 GMC Terrain SLE...
 62,634 KM
$13,998 + tax & lic
2020 Ford Explorer L...
 31,181 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2014 Ford Focus SE *...
 96,128 KM
$9,498 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available!

Remote buying options
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Winnipeg Kia

Winnipeg Kia

Winnipeg Kia

400-1717 Waverley St, Winnipeg, MB R3T 6A9

Call Dealer

204-269-XXXX

(click to show)

204-269-1600

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory