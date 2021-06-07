Menu
2015 Chevrolet Cruze

132,600 KM

$9,950

+ tax & licensing
$9,950

+ taxes & licensing

Westside Sales

204-488-3793

2015 Chevrolet Cruze

2015 Chevrolet Cruze

1LT LT Turbo!

2015 Chevrolet Cruze

1LT LT Turbo!

Location

Westside Sales

1461 Waverley Street, Winnipeg, MB R3T 0P7

204-488-3793

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$9,950

+ taxes & licensing

132,600KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  Listing ID: 7220825
  Stock #: 10330.0
  VIN: 1g1pc5sb5f7271257

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 132,600 KM

Vehicle Description

Very clean spacious Chevy Cruze LT Turbo LOW KM! All the things you look for in a gentley used car! this 2015 Has New Brakes & Sunroof! ! Was just safetied! Very Clean inside and out! 132,000km! Ac, Automatic, & more! PowerWindows and locks!
Priced 9950.00 plus PST & GST No hidden fees
Safetied W/ Fresh oil change and a car history report on all our used vehicles!
204-488-3793
Text: 204-514-1461
Instagram @westsidesale

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Windows
Power Steering
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
CD Player
Compass
Front Wheel Drive
6 Speed Automatic

Westside Sales

Westside Sales

1461 Waverley Street, Winnipeg, MB R3T 0P7

204-488-3793

