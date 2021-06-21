Menu
2015 Chevrolet Cruze

39,562 KM

Details Description Features

$13,104

+ tax & licensing
$13,104

+ taxes & licensing

Birchwood Hyundai

204-633-2420

2LT | Heated Leather Seats | Sunroof | Rear Camera |

Location

Birchwood Hyundai

2420 McPhillips St, Winnipeg, MB R2V 4J6

204-633-2420

39,562KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 7393244
  • Stock #: F445P4
  • VIN: 1G1PE5SB1F7276708

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red Hot
  • Interior Colour Jet Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # F445P4
  • Mileage 39,562 KM

Vehicle Description

Recent Arrival !!!
Recent Arrival!


2015 Chevrolet Cruze 2LT ECOTEC 1.4L I4 SMPI DOHC Turbocharged VVT 6-Speed Automatic Electronic with Overdrive FWD Red Hot

-Alloy wheels
-Exterior Parking Camera Rear
-Fully automatic headlights
-Heated front seats
-Low tire pressure warning
-Meridian Leather Appointed Seat Trim
-Pioneer Premium 9-Speaker System
-Power driver seat
-Radio: Chevrolet MyLink AM/FM Stereo w/CD Player.

Manitoba's #1 Hyundai Dealer in New Vehicle Sales volume!

Call, click or dial Birchwood Hyundai today at 204-633-2420!

Vehicle Features

Security System
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Stability Control
Emergency Trunk Release
Passenger Airbag
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
Air Bags
Child-Safety Locks
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Locks
Cruise Control
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Keyless Entry
tilt steering
Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Auto On/Off Headlamps
Front Wheel Drive
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Sunroof
rear window defogger
Leather Interior
Front Bucket Seats
Rear bench seats
Tire Pressure Monitor
Temporary spare tire
Leather Wrap Wheel
Front air conditioning
Premium Audio
Anti-Starter
Rear View Camera
Driver Side Airbag
Auto Dimming R/V Mirror
Air Bag-Passenger Sensor
Audio system
Front Body Side Impact Airbag
Front Head Side Impact Airbag
Rear Head Side Impact Airbag
frontal and knee for driver and front passenger side-impact seat-mounted and roof rail for front and rear outboard seating positions
includes Passenger Sensing System
Turbocharged Engine
Audio Aux Input
Driver Side Power Adjustable Seat
Rear Body Side Impact Airbag
Navigation Telematics
4 Cyl Engine
Chevrolet MyLink radio AM/FM stereo with CD player and MP3 playback
includes 7" diagonal colour touch-screen display
OnStar with 4G LTE provides a built-in Wi-Fi hotspot to connect to the internet (Services and connectivity may vary by model and conditions. 4G LTE service is available in select markets. Terms and conditions apply. 4G LTE performance is based on industry

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

