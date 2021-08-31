2015 Chevrolet Cruze

$11,999 + taxes & licensing 1 1 1 , 2 1 5 K M Used Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 7722580

7722580 Stock #: F475CK

F475CK VIN: 1G1PC5SB2F7292907

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Blue Ray Metallic

Interior Colour Black

Body Style Sedan

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Stock # F475CK

Mileage 111,215 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.