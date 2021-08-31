Menu
2015 Chevrolet Cruze

129,114 KM

Details Description Features

$12,888

+ tax & licensing
$12,888

+ taxes & licensing

Auto Excell

204-888-4070

2015 Chevrolet Cruze

2015 Chevrolet Cruze

1LT ALLOY WHEELS, BLUETOOTH, BACK-UP CAMERA

2015 Chevrolet Cruze

1LT ALLOY WHEELS, BLUETOOTH, BACK-UP CAMERA

Location

Auto Excell

1399 Dugald Rd, Winnipeg, MB R2J 0H3

204-888-4070

$12,888

+ taxes & licensing

129,114KM
Used
  Listing ID: 8039809
  Stock #: 4709
  VIN: 1G1PC5SBXF7224709

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 129,114 KM

Vehicle Description

BACK-UP CAMERA, ONSTAR, VOCAL ASSIST TELEMATICS, BLUETOOTH CONNECTIVITY, SATELLITE RADIO SIRIUS, 5 PASSENGER, CLOTH SEATS, POWER MIRRORS, ABS, CRUISE CONTROL, POWER STEERING, AIR BAG, ELECTRIC MIRRORS, POWER WINDOWS, AIR CONDITIONING, FLOOR MATS, SEAT TYPE - BUCKET, AIRBAG FRONT LEFT, HARD TOP, SIDE BOTH, AIR BAGS, AIRBAG FRONT RIGHT, HEATED MIRRORS, TRACTION CONTROL, AM/FM/CD, POWER LOCKS, USB INPUT

___________________________________________________________________

Feel free to call us and book yourself a test drive (204)888-4070 or visit us at 1399 Dugald Rd. Winnipeg,MB!!! ___________________________________________________________________

We have the best prices in town, see for yourself, shop around and compare! All of our vehicles come FULLY CERTIFIED, and every vehicle comes with a FULL VEHICLE HISTORY. We can provide QUICK and EASY ON-SITE FINANCING for all levels of credit! We dont hide behind small print, gimmicks, or silly rebates that end up costing you more in the end. No trade required, no money down O.A.C, at Auto Excell, THE PRICE IS THE PRICE ___________________________________________________________________

Shop 24 hours a day at WWW.AUTOEXCELL.CA CALL (204) 888-4070 WITH INQUIRIES!!

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Emergency Trunk Release
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Security System
Cruise Control
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Engine Immobilizer
WiFi Hotspot
Smart Device Integration
Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Power Steering
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Rear Defrost
Automatic Headlights
Temporary spare tire
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Wheel Covers
Telematics
Navigation from Telematics
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
Requires Subscription

Auto Excell

Auto Excell

1399 Dugald Rd, Winnipeg, MB R2J 0H3

