Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2015 Chevrolet Cruze

94,385 KM

Details Description Features

$13,888

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$13,888

+ taxes & licensing

Auto Excell

204-888-4070

Contact Seller
2015 Chevrolet Cruze

2015 Chevrolet Cruze

2LT LEATHER, BACK-UP CAMERA, HEATED SEATS, SUN ROOF

Watch This Vehicle

2015 Chevrolet Cruze

2LT LEATHER, BACK-UP CAMERA, HEATED SEATS, SUN ROOF

Location

Auto Excell

1399 Dugald Rd, Winnipeg, MB R2J 0H3

204-888-4070

  1. 8039812
  2. 8039812
  3. 8039812
  4. 8039812
  5. 8039812
  6. 8039812
  7. 8039812
  8. 8039812
  9. 8039812
  10. 8039812
  11. 8039812
  12. 8039812
  13. 8039812
  14. 8039812
  15. 8039812
  16. 8039812
  17. 8039812
  18. 8039812
  19. 8039812
  20. 8039812
  21. 8039812
Contact Seller

$13,888

+ taxes & licensing

94,385KM
Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8039812
  • Stock #: 6244
  • VIN: 1G1PE5SB4F7216244

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Stock # 6244
  • Mileage 94,385 KM

Vehicle Description

BACK-UP CAMERA, LEATHER, SUN ROOF, BLUETOOTH CONNECTIVITY, ONSTAR, VOCAL ASSIST TELEMATICS, HEATED SEATS - DRIVER AND PASSENGER, SATELLITE RADIO SIRIUS, 5 PASSENGER, ELECTRIC MIRRORS, ROOF TYPE: SUNROOF, ABS, FLOOR MATS, SEAT TYPE - BUCKET, AIR BAG, HEATED MIRRORS, SIDE BOTH AIR BAGS, AIR CONDITIONING, POWER DRIVER SEAT, TRACTION CONTROL, AIRBAG FRONT LEFT, POWER LOCKS, USB INPUT, AIRBAG FRONT RIGHT, POWER MIRRORS, USB YES, AM/FM/CD, POWER STEERING, CRUISE CONTROL, POWER WINDOWS

___________________________________________________________________

Feel free to call us and book yourself a test drive (204)888-4070 or visit us at 1399 Dugald Rd. Winnipeg,MB!!! ___________________________________________________________________

We have the best prices in town, see for yourself, shop around and compare! All of our vehicles come FULLY CERTIFIED, and every vehicle comes with a FULL VEHICLE HISTORY. We can provide QUICK and EASY ON-SITE FINANCING for all levels of credit! We dont hide behind small print, gimmicks, or silly rebates that end up costing you more in the end. No trade required, no money down O.A.C, at Auto Excell, THE PRICE IS THE PRICE ___________________________________________________________________

Shop 24 hours a day at WWW.AUTOEXCELL.CA CALL (204) 888-4070 WITH INQUIRIES!!

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Emergency Trunk Release
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Security System
Cruise Control
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Engine Immobilizer
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
WiFi Hotspot
Smart Device Integration
Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Power Steering
Leather Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)
Premium Sound System
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Temporary spare tire
Rear Defrost
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Telematics
Navigation from Telematics
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof
Generic Sun/Moonroof
Requires Subscription

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Auto Excell

2010 Hyundai Elantra...
 120,822 KM
$6,888 + tax & lic
2007 Honda CR-V LX S...
 212,258 KM
$6,988 + tax & lic
2015 Buick Verano Base
 107,572 KM
$11,888 + tax & lic

Email Auto Excell

Auto Excell

Auto Excell

1399 Dugald Rd, Winnipeg, MB R2J 0H3

Call Dealer

204-888-XXXX

(click to show)

204-888-4070

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory