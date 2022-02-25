2015 Chevrolet Cruze

$9,980 + taxes & licensing 1 7 9 , 9 0 3 K M Used Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 8376501

8376501 Stock #: 2853

2853 VIN: 1G1PC5SB3F7154843

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Blue

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Mileage 179,903 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.