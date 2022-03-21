$14,755+ tax & licensing
204-837-5811
2015 Chevrolet Cruze
1LT Backup Cam | Remote Start | Moonroof
Location
Birchwood Chevrolet
3965 Portage Ave #40, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H1
$14,755
- Listing ID: 8969023
- Stock #: F4KEH3
- VIN: 1G1PC5SB3F7164028
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue Ray Metallic
- Interior Colour Jet Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 96,354 KM
Vehicle Description
2015 Chevrolet Cruze 1LT 1LT ECOTEC 1.4L I4 SMPI DOHC Turbocharged VVT 6-Speed Automatic Electronic with Overdrive FWD Blue Ray Metallic
Key Features
- Sun and Sound Package
- Remote Start
- Climate Control
- Backup Camera
- Fully Automatic Headlights
- Heated door mirrors
- Pioneer 9-Speaker System
- Power Sliding Moonroof
Vehicle Features
