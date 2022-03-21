Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2015 Chevrolet Cruze

107,343 KM

Details Description Features

$14,377

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$14,377

+ taxes & licensing

Birchwood Chevrolet

204-837-5811

Contact Seller
2015 Chevrolet Cruze

2015 Chevrolet Cruze

1LT

Watch This Vehicle

2015 Chevrolet Cruze

1LT

Location

Birchwood Chevrolet

3965 Portage Ave #40, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H1

204-837-5811

  1. 8969026
  2. 8969026
  3. 8969026
  4. 8969026
  5. 8969026
  6. 8969026
  7. 8969026
  8. 8969026
  9. 8969026
  10. 8969026
  11. 8969026
  12. 8969026
  13. 8969026
  14. 8969026
  15. 8969026
  16. 8969026
  17. 8969026
  18. 8969026
  19. 8969026
  20. 8969026
  21. 8969026
  22. 8969026
  23. 8969026
  24. 8969026
  25. 8969026
Contact Seller
Sale

$14,377

+ taxes & licensing

107,343KM
Used
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8969026
  • Stock #: F4NY1H
  • VIN: 1G1PC5SB3F7254389

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # F4NY1H
  • Mileage 107,343 KM

Vehicle Description

All of our purchases comes with the following Birchwood Certified Inspection, full tank of fuel on delivery, service records if available and Carfax report.

Click, call (431) 400-4292 or come visit us at Birchwood Chevrolet Buick GMC at the Pointe West Auto Park, Portage Avenue West at the Perimeter.
Our Pre-Owned Supercenter has a wide variety of vehicles to choose from plenty of Years, Makes and Models at various price points to match your budget!

Our store features our Service and Parts departments as well as an Accessory Sales Team for your convenience. Special Financing Available! Price does not include taxes. Dealer Permit #4240.

Dealer permit #4240
Dealer permit #4240

Vehicle Features

Security System
Cruise Control
tilt steering
rear window defogger
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Front Reading Lamps
Front air conditioning
Theft-deterrent System With Anti-theft Alarm And Engine Immobilizer
Steering column, tilt and telescopic
Defogger, rear window, electric
Assist handles, driver, front passenger and rear outboard
Mirror, inside rearview manual day/night
Steering wheel controls, mounted audio and phone interface controls
Convenience hooks, rear
Rear air ducts, floor mounted
Air conditioning, single-zone electronic includes air filter
Armrest, rear centre, articulating with dual cup holders
Centre stack, integrated with ambient LED back lighting
Console, centre with sliding armrest, storage, front and rear 12-volt auxiliary power outlets and dual cup holders
Cup holders 2 in front centre console, 2 in rear seat armrest and 1 bottle holder in each front door panel
Lighting, interior, dome with theater dimming, dual map lights, illuminated trunk area
Power outlets, 2 auxiliary, located in centre console
Seat adjuster, driver 6-way manual
Seat adjuster, front passenger 6-way manual
Seat, rear 60/40 split-folding with adjustable head restraints on outboard positions
Steering wheel, 3-spoke, comfort grip
Visors, driver and front passenger vanity mirrors
Windows, power with Express-Down on all and driver Express Up
Heated Mirrors
Rear View Camera
Emergency Trunk Release
Passenger Airbag
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
Air Bags
Child-Safety Locks
LATCH system (Lower Anchors and Top tethers for CHildren) for child safety seats
Trunk emergency release handle
Air bags, frontal and knee for driver and front passenger side-impact seat-mounted and roof rail for front and rear outboard seating positions, includes Passenger Sensing System
Door locks, rear child security
Rear Vision Camera display integrated into Chevrolet MyLink radio
Brakes, 4-wheel antilock
Safety belt pretensioners, driver and front passenger, dual
Safety belts, 3-point, all seating positions, front height adjustable
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes
Oil life monitoring system
Alternator, 130 amps
Battery, 438 cold-cranking amps
Brakes, front disc/rear drum
Axle, 3.83 final drive ratio
Engine, ECOTEC Turbo 1.4L Variable Valve Timing DOHC 4-cylinder sequential MFI (138 hp [103 kW] @ 4900 rpm, 148 lb-ft of torque [199.8 N-m] @ 1850 rpm)
Steering, power, electric, rack-mounted
Suspension, front independent McPherson strut aluminum control arms with hydraulic bushings, 25mm hollow stabilizer bar
Suspension, rear, compound crank
Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Rear bench seats
Auto On/Off Headlamps
Temporary spare tire
Enhanced Acoustic Package
Door handles, body-colour
Wipers, front intermittent, variable
Glass, solar-absorbing, tinted
Headlamps, halogen composite with automatic exterior lamp control and delay feature
Lamp, LED centre high-mounted stop/brake (CHMSL)
Mirrors, outside heated, power-adjustable, body-colour, manual-folding
Tire, compact spare and spare wheel includes jack and lug nut wrench
Tires, P215/60R16, all-season, blackwall, low rolling resistance
Audio system feature, 6-speaker system
Anti-Starter
Driver Side Airbag
Air Bag-Passenger Sensor
Drive Side Vanity Mirrors
Front Body Side Impact Airbag
Front Head Side Impact Airbag
Passenger Side Vanity Mirrors
Rear Head Side Impact Airbag
frontal and knee for driver and front passenger side-impact seat-mounted and roof rail for front and rear outboard seating positions
includes Passenger Sensing System
All-Season Front Tire
All-Season Rear Tire
Rear Body Side Impact Airbag

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Birchwood Chevrolet

2015 Chevrolet Cruze...
 107,343 KM
$14,377 + tax & lic
2015 Chevrolet Cruze...
 96,354 KM
$14,755 + tax & lic
2021 Chevrolet Color...
 26,319 KM
$44,958 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Birchwood Chevrolet

Birchwood Chevrolet

Birchwood Chevrolet

3965 Portage Ave #40, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H1

Call Dealer

204-837-XXXX

(click to show)

204-837-5811

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory