2015 Chevrolet Equinox

116,000 KM

Details Description Features

$17,694

+ tax & licensing
$17,694

+ taxes & licensing

Birchwood Hyundai

204-633-2420

2015 Chevrolet Equinox

2015 Chevrolet Equinox

LT

2015 Chevrolet Equinox

LT

Location

Birchwood Hyundai

2420 McPhillips St, Winnipeg, MB R2V 4J6

204-633-2420

$17,694

+ taxes & licensing

116,000KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10426515
  • Stock #: F593MX
  • VIN: 1GNFLFEK5FZ122699

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour SUMMIT WHITE
  • Interior Colour Jet Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 116,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Recent Arrival !
Manitoba's #1 New and Certified Pre-Owned Hyundai Dealer! Come and See Why!

Thank you for viewing our inventory online. We believe the first step to a great customer experience is transparent pricing and payments.

We offer a full online and in-store experience, shop the way you want!
All Used Vehicles at Birchwood Hyundai include:
*Full Multipoint Inspection
*Free CARFAX vehicle report
*Full tank of gas
*Detailed cleaning

Want a better look at a part or feature of this vehicle? Contact us and we can provide you a personalized video to show you in detail!

Experience WAH at Birchwood Hyundai on McPhillips today and see why everyone is heading North to buy their new Hyundai!

Dealer permit #4423
Dealer permit #4423

Vehicle Features

Media / Nav / Comm

Air Conditioning
Antenna, roof-mounted
Audio system feature, 80-watt 6-speaker system mid-range speakers in each door and tweeters in the A-pillars. (Upgradeable to (UZ8) Pioneer premium 8-speaker sound system.)

Safety

Brake Assist
Air Bags
Tire Pressure Monitor System (Does not monitor spare.)
Safety belts, 3-point, rear, all seating positions
LATCH system (Lower Anchors and Top tethers for CHildren), for child safety seats
Brakes, brake assist
Brakes, Hill Start-Assist (HSA)
Safety belts 3-point, driver and right-front passenger, height-adjustable includes pretensioners
OnStar with 4G LTE provides a built-in Wi-Fi hotspot to connect to the internet (Deleted when (UE0) OnStar delete is ordered. Services and connectivity may vary by model and conditions. 4G LTE service is available in select markets. Terms and condition...

Interior

Automatic climate control
Rear Vision Camera
Remote Vehicle Starter System
Steering column, tilt and telescopic
Seats, heated driver and front passenger
Visors, driver and front passenger illuminated vanity mirrors
Mirror, inside rearview manual day/night
Armrest, rear centre with dual cup holders
Assist handles, front passenger and rear outboards
Compass display included in Driver Information Centre (DIC) (Not available with (UE0) OnStar delete.)
Console, front centre with armrest and concealed storage
Cupholders, 2 front in centre console and 2 rear in centre armrest with 1 bottle holder in each door
Defogger, rear-window electric
Instrumentation includes speedometer, single trip odometer, fuel level, engine temperature and tachometer
Map pocket, front seatback, driver and front passenger
Power outlets, 4 auxiliary with covers, 12-volt includes 1 front of console, 1 in console, 1 in back of console and 1 in cargo area.
Seat, rear, 2-way fore/aft adjustment with 60/40 split seatback and 3-way recline
Windows, power with Express-Down on all 4 doors
Air conditioning, automatic climate control
Lighting, interior with theatre dimming, centre-mounted dome, rear cargo area, dual front map lights, ambient lighting on centre stack surround, and centre console cupholders (Includes ambient lighting on instrument panel and centre console.)
Seat adjuster front, driver 8-way power with power lumbar

Exterior

Grille, charcoal with chrome surround
Headlamps, halogen composite with automatic exterior lamp control
Door handles, body-colour
Bumpers, front and rear body-colour with Charcoal lowers
Liftgate, rear manual with fixed glass
Mouldings, Charcoal lower rocker
Tire, compact spare with steel wheel
Wiper, rear variable-speed, intermittent with washer
Wipers, front variable-speed, intermittent with washer.
Glass, deep-tinted (all windows except light-tinted glass on windshield and driver- and front passenger-side glass)
Luggage rack side rails, roof-mounted, Charcoal
Sunroof, power, tilt-sliding with Express-Open and wind deflector

Mechanical

Alternator, 120 amps
Brakes, 4-wheel antilock, 4-wheel disc
Battery, maintenance free with rundown protection, 525 CCA
E10 Fuel capable (May be upgraded to (FHS) E85 FlexFuel capable.)
Exhaust, single
GVWR, 5070 lbs (2300 kg) (Requires all-wheel drive vehicles and (LEA) 2.4L DOHC 4-cylinder SIDI engine.)
Suspension, front independent MacPherson strut with stabilizer bar, optimally-tuned shocks and hydraulic-ride bushings in front control arms
Suspension, rear independent multi-link with hydraulic rear trailing arm links and stabilizer bar
Suspension, Refined Ride
Engine, 2.4L DOHC 4-cylinder SIDI (Spark Ignition Direct Injection) with VVT (Variable Valve Timing) (182 hp [135.7 kW] @ 6700 rpm, 172 lb-ft [232.2 N-m] @ 4900 rpm)
Axle, 3.53 final drive ratio (Requires 1LK26 model and (LEA) 2.4L DOHC 4-cylinder SIDI engine.)
Chassis, all-wheel drive (1LK26 model only.)

Additional Features

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

