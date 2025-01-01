$10,999+ tax & licensing
2015 Chevrolet Equinox
LS All-wheel Drive Automatic
Location
AutoSave Winnipeg
1450 Notre Dame Ave, Winnipeg, MB R3E 3G5
204-774-8900
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Stock # 4588
- Mileage 134,000 KM
Vehicle Description
Auto Save (Dealer # 1747)
2015 Chevrolet Equinox LS, AWD, 134 000KM
**Clean Title**
**Manitoba Safety**
FEATURES
5 PASSENGER
AIR CONDITIONING
AM/FM/RADIO
AUTOMATIC TRANSMISSION
BACK UP CAMERA
BLUETOOTH
CRUISE CONTROL
POWER LOCKS
POWER STEERING
POWER WINDOWS
TRACTION CONTROL
AND MORE!
Asking $10 999 + taxes
** Financing Available O.A.C**
** Warranty Available **
Call (204)-774-8900 or (204)-999-9500
Located 6 mins away from Polo Park Mall
1450 Notre Dame Ave, Winnipeg, Manitoba
www.autosavewpg.com
While all information is believed to be accurate on this page, please verify any information in question with an Auto Save sales representative. Auto Save is not liable for any errors or omissions.
204-774-8900