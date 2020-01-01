2015 Chevrolet Equinox LS Bluetooth



WHITE EXTERIOR, BLACK INTERIOR, BLUETOOTH CONNECTIVITY, 5 PASSENGER, AIR CONDITIONING, AIRBAG FRONT LEFT AND RIGHT, AM/FM/CD, CLOTH SEATS, CRUISE CONTROL, DUAL AIRBAGS, HARD TOP, POWER LOCKS, POWER MIRRORS, POWER STEERING, POWER WINDOWS, TILT WHEEL, TRACTION CONTROL, 182 HP @ 6700 RPM, 172 LBS OF TORQUE @ 4900 RPM, ALLOY WHEELS, RACK AND PINION STEERING, SPEED SENSING STEERING, FOUR WHEEL INDEPENDENT SUSPENSION, 2 SEATBACK STORAGE POCKETS, REMOTE KEYLESS ENTRY, AUTO LOCKING DOORS, ILLUMINATED ENTRY, STEERING WHEEL MOUNTED AUDIO CONTROLS, PRIMARY MONITOR TOUCHSCREEN, SPEED SENSITIVE VOLUME, AUTO THEFT DETERRENT, RADIO DATA SYSTEM, VARIABLE INTERMITTENT WIPERS, FULLY AUTOMATIC HEADLIGHTS, SYSTEMS MONITOR, TRIP COMPUTER, TRIP ODOMETER, ANALOG DISPLAY, TACHOMETER, TIRE PRESSURE SENSORS AND MUCH MORE!

Additional Features Seat adjuster front driver power lumbar and power height adjuster

Bluetooth for phone personal cell phone connectivity to vehicle audio system and HMI (Human Machine Interface) (Bluetooth for phone only when equipped with (UE1) OnStar. Deleted with (UE0) OnStar delete.)

Steering column, tilt and telescopic

Grille, charcoal with chrome surround

Alternator, 120 amps

Brakes, 4-wheel antilock, 4-wheel disc

Safety belts, 3-point, rear, all seating positions

LATCH system (Lower Anchors and Top tethers for CHildren), for child safety seats

Headlamps, halogen composite with automatic exterior lamp control

Visors, driver and front passenger illuminated vanity mirrors

Door handles, body-colour

Mirror, inside rearview manual day/night

Bumpers, front and rear body-colour with Charcoal lowers

Glass, tinted

Liftgate, rear manual with fixed glass

Mirrors, outside power-adjustable, Black, manual-folding

Mouldings, Charcoal lower rocker

Tire, compact spare with steel wheel

Tires, P225/65R17 all-season, blackwall (Included and only available with (RSB) 17" (43.2 cm) aluminum wheels.)

Wiper, rear variable-speed, intermittent with washer

Wipers, front variable-speed, intermittent with washer.

Air conditioning, manual climate control

Armrest, rear centre with dual cup holders

Assist handles, front passenger and rear outboards

Compass display included in Driver Information Centre (DIC) (Not available with (UE0) OnStar delete.)

Console, front centre with armrest and concealed storage

Cupholders, 2 front in centre console and 2 rear in centre armrest with 1 bottle holder in each door

Defogger, rear-window electric

Instrumentation includes speedometer, single trip odometer, fuel level, engine temperature and tachometer

Lighting, interior with theatre dimming, centre-mounted dome, rear cargo area, dual front map lights, ambient lighting on centre stack surround, and centre console cupholders

Map pocket, front seatback, driver and front passenger

Power outlets, 4 auxiliary with covers, 12-volt includes 1 front of console, 1 in console, 1 in back of console and 1 in cargo area.

Seat, rear, 2-way fore/aft adjustment with 60/40 split seatback and 3-way recline

Windows, power with Express-Down on all 4 doors

Battery, maintenance free with rundown protection, 525 CCA

E10 Fuel capable (May be upgraded to (FHS) E85 FlexFuel capable.)

Exhaust, single

Steering, power-assist, electric-variable

Suspension, front independent MacPherson strut with stabilizer bar, optimally-tuned shocks and hydraulic-ride bushings in front control arms

Suspension, rear independent multi-link with hydraulic rear trailing arm links and stabilizer bar

Suspension, Refined Ride

Antenna, roof-mounted

Audio system feature, 80-watt 6-speaker system mid-range speakers in each door and tweeters in the A-pillars.

Brakes, brake assist

Brakes, Hill Start-Assist (HSA)

Safety belts 3-point, driver and right-front passenger, height-adjustable includes pretensioners

Drivetrain, front-wheel drive

Engine, 2.4L DOHC 4-cylinder SIDI (Spark Ignition Direct Injection) with VVT (Variable Valve Timing) (182 hp [135.7 kW] @ 6700 rpm, 172 lb-ft [232.2 N-m] @ 4900 rpm)

Axle, 3.23 final drive ratio (Requires 1LF26 model and (LEA) 2.4L DOHC 4-cylinder SIDI engine.)

GVWR, 4960 lbs. (2250 kg) (Requires front-wheel drive vehicles and (LEA) 2.4L DOHC 4-cylinder SIDI engine.)

OnStar with 4G LTE provides a built-in Wi-Fi hotspot to connect to the internet (Deleted when (UE0) OnStar delete is ordered. Services and connectivity may vary by model and conditions. 4G LTE service is available in select markets. Terms and condition...

