2015 Chevrolet Equinox

66,708 KM

$16,537

+ tax & licensing
Birchwood Toyota

204-889-3700

LT Local Trade | AWD | Bluetooth | Heated Seats

Location

Birchwood Toyota

70-3965 Portage Ave #70, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H6

204-889-3700

  1. Video Thumb
  2. 5371901
  • Listing ID: 5371901
  • Stock #: F392ZF
  • VIN: 2GNFLFEK6F6410887
66,708KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 66,708 KM

Local Trade
All Wheel Drive
Remote Vehicle Start
Heated Seats
Bluetooth
Rear Vision Camera

All of our purchases comes with the following

Carfax report
Service records if available
Birchwood Certified Inspection
FINANCING AVAILABLE:
100% guaranteed APPROVAL for every QUALIFYING year, make and model. ONLY the Best Rates and Terms available.

This vehicle qualifies for TOYOTA SHIELD, which includes;

DIAMOND FUSION WINDSHIELD PROTECTION
3 YEARS ROAD SIDE ASSISTANCE
3 YEARS TIRE & RIM ROAD HAZARD WARRANTY
3 YEARS FREE ANNUAL TIRE ROTATIONS

Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Front air conditioning
All Wheel Drive
Brake Assist
4 Wheel Disc Brakes
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
tilt steering
remote start
Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Auto On/Off Headlamps
Power Outlet
Temporary spare tire
tinted windows
rear window defogger
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Rear bench seats
Rear View Camera
Drive Side Vanity Mirrors
Passanger Side Illuminated Visor Mirror
Passenger Side Vanity Mirrors
Drive Side Illuminated Visor Mirror
4G LTE coverage
system limitations and further details.)
OnStar with 4G LTE provides a built-in Wi-Fi hotspot to connect to the internet (Deleted when (UE0) OnStar delete is ordered. Services and connectivity may vary by model and conditions. 4G LTE service is available in select markets. Terms and condition...
Driver Side Power Adjustable Seat
Driver Side Adjustable Seat

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Birchwood Toyota

Birchwood Toyota

70-3965 Portage Ave #70, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H6

204-889-3700

