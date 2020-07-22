2015 Chevrolet Equinox

THIS PRICE IS NOT A MISPRINT!!! At McWilliam Auto we offer to all customers "BEAT THE DEALER" pricing. That means auction prices for you the public! WE TAKE PRIDE IN OUR VEHICLES SO YOU CAN TOO! All our vehicles have passed a Manitoba safety inspection and come with a FREE vehicle history report. Trade-ins are also welcome. Call our office @204-560-1234 sales @204-560-1231/Sales@204-560-1232 cell Rick @ 204-298-8938 cell or Visit us at 155 McPhillips St. WINNIPEG MB R3E 2J8 *Price does not inclue PST GST. DEALER PERMIT #4611
Vehicle Features
Rear Vision Camera
Remote Vehicle Starter System
Steering column, tilt and telescopic
Grille, charcoal with chrome surround
Alternator, 120 amps
Brakes, 4-wheel antilock, 4-wheel disc
Safety belts, 3-point, rear, all seating positions
LATCH system (Lower Anchors and Top tethers for CHildren), for child safety seats
Headlamps, halogen composite with automatic exterior lamp control
Seats, heated driver and front passenger
Visors, driver and front passenger illuminated vanity mirrors
Door handles, body-colour
Bumpers, front and rear body-colour with Charcoal lowers
Liftgate, rear manual with fixed glass
Mouldings, Charcoal lower rocker
Tire, compact spare with steel wheel
Wiper, rear variable-speed, intermittent with washer
Wipers, front variable-speed, intermittent with washer.
Armrest, rear centre with dual cup holders
Assist handles, front passenger and rear outboards
Console, front centre with armrest and concealed storage
Cupholders, 2 front in centre console and 2 rear in centre armrest with 1 bottle holder in each door
Defogger, rear-window electric
Instrumentation includes speedometer, single trip odometer, fuel level, engine temperature and tachometer
Map pocket, front seatback, driver and front passenger
Power outlets, 4 auxiliary with covers, 12-volt includes 1 front of console, 1 in console, 1 in back of console and 1 in cargo area.
Seat, rear, 2-way fore/aft adjustment with 60/40 split seatback and 3-way recline
Windows, power with Express-Down on all 4 doors
Battery, maintenance free with rundown protection, 525 CCA
E10 Fuel capable (May be upgraded to (FHS) E85 FlexFuel capable.)
Exhaust, single
GVWR, 5070 lbs (2300 kg) (Requires all-wheel drive vehicles and (LEA) 2.4L DOHC 4-cylinder SIDI engine.)
Suspension, front independent MacPherson strut with stabilizer bar, optimally-tuned shocks and hydraulic-ride bushings in front control arms
Suspension, rear independent multi-link with hydraulic rear trailing arm links and stabilizer bar
Suspension, Refined Ride
Antenna, roof-mounted
Brakes, brake assist
Brakes, Hill Start-Assist (HSA)
Safety belts 3-point, driver and right-front passenger, height-adjustable includes pretensioners
Compass display included in Driver Information Centre (DIC)
Engine, 2.4L DOHC 4-cylinder SIDI (Spark Ignition Direct Injection) with VVT (Variable Valve Timing) (182 hp [135.7 kW] @ 6700 rpm, 172 lb-ft [232.2 N-m] @ 4900 rpm)
Glass, deep-tinted (all windows except light-tinted glass on windshield and driver- and front passenger-side glass)
Luggage rack side rails, roof-mounted, Charcoal
Air conditioning, automatic climate control
Lighting, interior with theatre dimming, centre-mounted dome, rear cargo area, dual front map lights, ambient lighting on centre stack surround, and centre console cupholders (Includes ambient lighting on instrument panel and centre console.)
Axle, 3.53 final drive ratio (Requires 1LK26 model and (LEA) 2.4L DOHC 4-cylinder SIDI engine.)
Chassis, all-wheel drive (1LK26 model only.)
Seat adjuster front, driver 8-way power with power lumbar
Fog lamps, front halogen
Audio system feature, Pioneer premium 250-watt 8-speaker system includes mid-range speakers in each door, tweeters in A-pillars, a centre channel speaker in upper IP and sub-woofer on the rear shelf.
Mirror, inside rearview self-dimming
ENGINE, 2.4L DOHC 4-CYLINDER SIDI (SPARK IGNITION DIRECT INJECTION)
