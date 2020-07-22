Menu
2015 Chevrolet Equinox

72,162 KM

$15,938

+ tax & licensing
Birchwood Chevrolet

204-837-5811

LT Heated Seats | Bluetooth | Rear View Camera

Location

3965 Portage Ave #40, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H1

Sale Price

72,162KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 5414978
  • Stock #: F39FC9
  • VIN: 2GNALBEK5F6391896

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Mileage 72,162 KM

Vehicle Description

Sunroof
Remote Vehicle Start
Rear View Camera
Heated Seats
Available SiriusXM Radio

All of our purchases comes with the following

Birchwood Certified Inspection
Full tank of fuel on delivery
Service records if available
Carfax report
Click, call (204) 837-5811 or come visit us at Birchwood Chevrolet Buick GMC at the Pointe West Auto Park, Portage Avenue West at the Perimeter.
Our dedicated Pre-Owned Supercenter has a wide variety of vehicles to choose from plenty of Years, Makes and Models at various price points to match your budget! Our main store features our Service and Parts departments as well as an Accessory Sales Team for your convenience.
Special Financing Available!
In addition, for a worry-free ownership, the "Enhanced Experienced Package" is available with all vehicles! This package features;
3 Years Roadside Assistance
3 Years Tire Road Hazard Warranty
3 Years Rim Hazard Warranty
3 Years Free Tire Rotations
5 Years Theft Protection with $5000 Guarantee

Price does not include taxes. Dealer Permit #4240

Vehicle Features

Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Front air conditioning
Front Wheel Drive
Brake Assist
4 Wheel Disc Brakes
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
tilt steering
remote start
Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Auto On/Off Headlamps
Power Outlet
Temporary spare tire
tinted windows
rear window defogger
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Rear bench seats
Rear View Camera
Drive Side Vanity Mirrors
Passanger Side Illuminated Visor Mirror
Passenger Side Vanity Mirrors
Drive Side Illuminated Visor Mirror
Driver Side Power Adjustable Seat
Driver Side Adjustable Seat
OnStar with 4G LTE provides a built-in Wi-Fi hotspot to connect to the internet (Deleted when (UE0) OnStar delete is ordered. Services and connectivity may vary by model and conditions. 4G LTE service is available in select markets. Terms and conditions a

