2015 Chevrolet Equinox

103,367 KM

$16,443

+ tax & licensing
$16,443

+ taxes & licensing

Birchwood Chevrolet

204-837-5811

2015 Chevrolet Equinox

2015 Chevrolet Equinox

LT

2015 Chevrolet Equinox

LT

Location

Birchwood Chevrolet

3965 Portage Ave #40, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H1

204-837-5811

Sale

$16,443

+ taxes & licensing

103,367KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 6390437
  • Stock #: F3RXN3
  • VIN: 1GNFLGEK8FZ135601

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # F3RXN3
  • Mileage 103,367 KM

Vehicle Description

Click, call (204) 837-5811 or come visit us at Birchwood Chevrolet Buick GMC at the Pointe West Auto Park, Portage Avenue West at the Perimeter.
Our dedicated Pre-Owned Supercenter has a wide variety of vehicles to choose from plenty of Years, Makes and Models at various price points to match your budget! Our main store features our Service and Parts departments as well as an Accessory Sales Team for your convenience.
Special Financing Available!
In addition, for a worry-free ownership, the "Enhanced Experienced Package" is available with all vehicles! This package features;
3 Years Roadside Assistance
3 Years Tire Road Hazard Warranty
3 Years Rim Hazard Warranty
3 Years Free Tire Rotations
5 Years Theft Protection with $5000 Guarantee

Price does not include taxes. Dealer Permit #4240

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Brake Assist
4 Wheel Disc Brakes
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Front air conditioning
All Wheel Drive
tilt steering
remote start
Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Auto On/Off Headlamps
Power Outlet
Temporary spare tire
tinted windows
rear window defogger
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Rear bench seats
Premium Audio
Rear View Camera
Auto Dimming R/V Mirror
Drive Side Vanity Mirrors
Passanger Side Illuminated Visor Mirror
Passenger Side Vanity Mirrors
Drive Side Illuminated Visor Mirror
Driver Side Power Adjustable Seat
Driver Side Adjustable Seat

Birchwood Chevrolet

Birchwood Chevrolet

3965 Portage Ave #40, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H1

204-837-5811

