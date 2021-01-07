2015 Chevrolet Equinox

Vehicle Features

Safety Fog Lights Brake Assist 4 Wheel Disc Brakes Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS) Power Options Power Windows Comfort Air Conditioning Front air conditioning Powertrain All Wheel Drive Convenience tilt steering remote start Intermittent Wipers Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Auto On/Off Headlamps Power Outlet Temporary spare tire Exterior tinted windows Windows rear window defogger Seating HEATED FRONT SEATS Pass-Through Rear Seat Rear bench seats

Additional Features Premium Audio Rear View Camera Auto Dimming R/V Mirror Drive Side Vanity Mirrors Passanger Side Illuminated Visor Mirror Passenger Side Vanity Mirrors Drive Side Illuminated Visor Mirror Driver Side Power Adjustable Seat Driver Side Adjustable Seat

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.