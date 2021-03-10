Menu
2015 Chevrolet Equinox

31,250 KM

Details Description Features

$16,990

+ tax & licensing
$16,990

+ taxes & licensing

Birchwood Hyundai

204-633-2420

2015 Chevrolet Equinox

2015 Chevrolet Equinox

LS AWD | Air Conditioning | XM Radio |

2015 Chevrolet Equinox

LS AWD | Air Conditioning | XM Radio |

Birchwood Hyundai

2420 McPhillips St, Winnipeg, MB R2V 4J6

204-633-2420

  1. 6794942
  2. 6794942
$16,990

+ taxes & licensing

31,250KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  Listing ID: 6794942
  Stock #: F3WJHD
  VIN: 2GNFLEEK5F6388598

Vehicle Details

  Exterior Colour Blue Velvet Metallic
  Interior Colour Black
  Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  Transmission Automatic
  Stock # F3WJHD
  Mileage 31,250 KM

Vehicle Description

Recent Arrival!


2015 Chevrolet Equinox LS 2.4L 4-Cylinder SIDI DOHC VVT 6-Speed Automatic with Overdrive AWD Blue Velvet Metallic

AWD, 17" Aluminum Wheels, 6 Speakers, ABS brakes, Air Conditioning, Deluxe Front Bucket Seats, Electronic Stability Control, Emergency communication system, Fully automatic headlights, Low tire pressure warning, Occupant sensing airbag, Power door mirrors, Power driver seat, Power windows, Radio: AM/FM Stereo w/CD Player & MP3 Capability, Remote keyless entry, Security system, SiriusXM Satellite Radio, Speed control, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Traction control.

Awards:
* JD Power Canada Initial Quality Study, JD Power Dependability Study * IIHS Canada Top Safety Pick
Manitoba's #1 Hyundai Dealer in New Vehicle Sales volume!

Additional savings and low rate financing available on all new vehicles during this months sales event.

Experience the H-Factor at Birchwood Hyundai on McPhillips today and see why everyone is heading North to buy their new Hyundai!

The #1 Hyundai destination for you and your families automotive needs in Winnipeg!

www.birchwoodhyundai.com
@birchwoodhyundai

Vehicle Features

Security System
Traction Control
Brake Assist
4 Wheel Disc Brakes
Stability Control
Passenger Airbag
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
Child-Safety Locks
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Locks
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
tilt steering
Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Auto On/Off Headlamps
Power Outlet
Temporary spare tire
All Wheel Drive
Automatic Transmission
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
rear window defogger
Tire Pressure Monitor
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Rear bench seats
Body-colour door handles
Front air conditioning
Anti-Starter
Wheels
Telematics
radio data system (RDS)
Driver Side Airbag
Air Bag-Passenger Sensor
Audio system
Drive Side Vanity Mirrors
Front Body Side Impact Airbag
Front Head Side Impact Airbag
Passanger Side Illuminated Visor Mirror
Passenger Side Vanity Mirrors
Rear Head Side Impact Airbag
Drive Side Illuminated Visor Mirror
All-Season Front Tire
All-Season Rear Tire
Audio Aux Input
Driver Side Adjustable Seat
17" (43.2 cm) aluminum
Navigation Telematics
4 Cyl Engine
OnStar with 4G LTE provides a built-in Wi-Fi hotspot to connect to the internet (Deleted when (UE0) OnStar delete is ordered. Services and connectivity may vary by model and conditions. 4G LTE service is available in select markets. Terms and conditions a
LS Exterior Appearance includes body-colour bumpers with Charcoal lowers
17" aluminum wheels and Black mirrors
AM/FM/SiriusXM stereo with CD player and MP3/WMA playback capability Graphic Interface Display (GID)
speed-compensated volume and outside temperature display

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Birchwood Hyundai

Birchwood Hyundai

2420 McPhillips St, Winnipeg, MB R2V 4J6

