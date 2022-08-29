2015 Chevrolet Equinox

$15,000 + taxes & licensing 1 8 3 , 9 4 0 K M Used Other / Unsure Condition Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 9046555

9046555 Stock #: 22375

22375 VIN: 2GNFLBE34F6401901

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Black[Black]

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Stock # 22375

Mileage 183,940 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.