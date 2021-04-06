+ taxes & licensing
204-633-1135
149 Oak Point Hwy, Winnipeg, MB R2R 1T7
204-633-1135
+ taxes & licensing
Please book an appointment prior to viewing. Very clean 2015 Chevrolet Express 4500 Para Transit 13 plus passenger van . Equipped with folding wheelchair lift and rear air conditioning and heat. 181,000 km 6.0 L v8 gas air tilt cruise pl pw new tires and safetied. Well maintained unit very clean. We offer leasing $29900 plus taxes Conquest Truck & Auto Sales 149 Oak Point Hwy Winnipeg 204 633-1135 or online at www.conquesttruck.ca DP0789
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
149 Oak Point Hwy, Winnipeg, MB R2R 1T7