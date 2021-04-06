Menu
2015 Chevrolet Express

181,000 KM

Details Description

$29,900

+ tax & licensing
$29,900

+ taxes & licensing

Conquest Truck & Auto Sales

204-633-1135

2015 Chevrolet Express

2015 Chevrolet Express

Paratransit 13 passenger with wheel chairlift

2015 Chevrolet Express

Paratransit 13 passenger with wheel chairlift

Location

Conquest Truck & Auto Sales

149 Oak Point Hwy, Winnipeg, MB R2R 1T7

204-633-1135

$29,900

+ taxes & licensing

181,000KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 6840524
  • VIN: 1GB6G5BG3F1287516

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Mileage 181,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Please book an appointment prior to viewing. Very clean 2015 Chevrolet Express 4500 Para Transit 13 plus passenger van . Equipped with folding wheelchair lift and rear air conditioning and heat. 181,000 km 6.0 L v8 gas air tilt cruise pl pw new tires and safetied. Well maintained unit very clean. We offer leasing $29900 plus taxes Conquest Truck & Auto Sales 149 Oak Point Hwy Winnipeg 204 633-1135 or online at www.conquesttruck.ca DP0789

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Conquest Truck & Auto Sales

Conquest Truck & Auto Sales

149 Oak Point Hwy, Winnipeg, MB R2R 1T7

