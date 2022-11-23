$27,900+ tax & licensing
$27,900
+ taxes & licensing
Conquest Truck & Auto Sales
204-633-1135
2015 Chevrolet Express
Cargo Van 2500 with shelving and ladder racks
Location
149 Oak Point Hwy, Winnipeg, MB R2R 1T7
211,000KM
Used
- Listing ID: 9445527
- VIN: 1gcwgfcf5f1105340
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Grey
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Mileage 211,000 KM
Vehicle Description
Coming soon to market 2015 Chevrolet Express 2500 Cargo van 4.8 v8 , air cond, cruise, pl, pw no rear windows, side barn doors, ladder rack, pipe rack, interior divider and shelving. New tires and will be sold with a new safety. 211,000 km $27900 Conquest Truck & auto Sales 149 Oak Point hwy 204 633-1135 DP0789
149 Oak Point Hwy, Winnipeg, MB R2R 1T7