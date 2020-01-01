Menu
2015 Chevrolet Impala

67,346 KM

Details Description Features

$15,997

+ tax & licensing
Birchwood Chevrolet

204-837-5811

LT Leather | Bluetooth | Remote Start

Location

3965 Portage Ave #40, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H1

204-837-5811

Sale

$15,997

+ taxes & licensing

67,346KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Crystal Red Tintcoat
  • Interior Colour Interior
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
Vehicle Description

Regardless of credit concern, well get you the vehicle you deserve, with payments you can afford.
CARFAX Canada One Owner


2015 Chevrolet Impala LT ECOTEC 2.5L I4 DGI DOHC 6-Speed Automatic FWD Red

Leather, Alloy wheels, AM/FM radio: SiriusXM, Auto-Dimming Inside Rear-View Mirror, Convenience Package, Dual Climate Control, Power driver seat, Rear Park Assist, Rear Vision Camera, Remote keyless entry, Remote Vehicle Starter System, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Universal Home Remote.

Awards:
* JD Power Canada Automotive Performance, Execution and Layout (APEAL) Study

Reviews:
* Impala seems to have impressed owners and reviewers alike with comfort levels, real-life fuel economy, strong performance from the V6 engine, and an overall ride and handling balance nicely tuned for the long-distance driver. Easy to use technology and logical interfaces were also appreciated, as was the Impala's tidy and nicely trimmed cabin. A generous trunk and rear-seat space helped round out the package. Source: autoTRADER.ca

Click, call (204) 837-5811 or come visit us at Birchwood Chevrolet Buick GMC at the Pointe West Auto Park, Portage Avenue West at the Perimeter.
Our dedicated Pre-Owned Supercenter has a wide variety of vehicles to choose from plenty of Years, Makes and Models at various price points to match your budget! Our main store features our Service and Parts departments as well as an Accessory Sales Team for your convenience.
Special Financing Available!
In addition, for a worry-free ownership, the "Enhanced Experienced Package" is available with all vehicles! This package features;
3 Years Roadside Assistance
3 Years Tire Road Hazard Warranty
3 Years Rim Hazard Warranty
3 Years Free Tire Rotations
5 Years Theft Protection with $5000 Guarantee

Price does not include taxes. Dealer Permit #4240

Vehicle Features

Security System
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
4 Wheel Disc Brakes
Passenger Airbag
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
Air Bags
Child-Safety Locks
Power Mirrors
Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive
tilt steering
Intermittent Wipers
Remote Trunk Release
Auto On/Off Headlamps
Trip Computer
Satellite Radio
rear window defogger
Tire Pressure Monitor
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Rear bench seats
Leather Wrap Wheel
Driver Side Airbag
Mirror integrated turn signals
Air Bag-Passenger Sensor
Drive Side Vanity Mirrors
Front Body Side Impact Airbag
Front Head Side Impact Airbag
Passanger Side Illuminated Visor Mirror
Passenger Side Vanity Mirrors
Rear Head Side Impact Airbag
Sports
Drive Side Illuminated Visor Mirror
talk
SiriusXM Satellite Radio XM Select features 120 channels
comedy and more; digital quality sound; includes 3 trial months
including commercial-free music as well as the best in news
10 total
frontal and knee for driver and front passenger
Driver Side Power Adjustable Seat
Driver Side Adjustable Seat
Passenger Side Adjustable Seat
Rear Body Side Impact Airbag
side-impact seat-mounted and roof rail for front and rear outboard seating positions includes Passenger Sensing System
beyond which service fees apply (IMPORTANT: If you decide

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

