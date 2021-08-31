This Local Trade 2015 Chevrolet Impala 2LT Sedan just came in! It's powered by a 3.6L V6 DI DOHC and 6-Speed Automatic Transmission with Overdrive.
It's equipped with features such as Back up camera, Alloy Wheels, Bluetooth, Heated Seats, Leather seats, Air conditioning, Cruise control, AM/FM radio: SiriusXM, Remote keyless entry, Steering wheel mounted audio controls and so much more!
This Chevy Impala also comes with TWO sets of wheels and tires!
Awards:
* JD Power Canada Automotive Performance, Execution and Layout (APEAL) Study
Reviews:
* Impala seems to have impressed owners and reviewers alike with comfort levels, real-life fuel economy, strong performance from the V6 engine, and an overall ride and handling balance nicely tuned for the long-distance driver. Easy to use technology and logical interfaces were also appreciated, as was the Impala's tidy and nicely trimmed cabin. A generous trunk and rear-seat space helped round out the package. Source: autoTRADER.ca
Visit us at 1401 Regent Ave, or call (204) 661-6644 to book your test drive today!!
Dealer permit #9387
Vehicle Features
Security System
Trip Computer
rear window defogger
Remote Trunk Release
Theft-deterrent system
Trunk opening touch pad
Steering Column, manual tilt and telescopic
Seat adjuster, driver 8-way power
Seat adjuster, driver power lumbar
Seat adjuster, front passenger power lumbar
Driver Information Centre, colour display includes trip/fuel information, vehicle information and vehicle messages
Defogger, rear-window
Visors, driver and front passenger illuminated vanity mirrors
Map pockets, driver and front passenger seatbacks
Shift knob, leather-wrapped
Assist handles, driver, front passenger and rear outboard
Mirror, inside rearview manual day/night
Seat adjuster, front passenger, 4-way manual
Headlamp control, automatic on and off
Seat, rear 60/40 split-folding
Power outlet, auxiliary, 12-volt located forward of console, below the HVAC controls
Head restraints, rear, adjustable, folding
Lighting, interior with theater dimming, delayed entry/exit, glovebox and trunk
Console, floor, uplevel with covered storage
Trunk release, power located inside on instrument panel left of steering wheel
Brake, park, electronic push button powered located on instrument panel left of steering wheel
Steering wheel, 4-spoke leather-wrapped
Head restraints, 4-way adjustable, up/down, fore/aft, front
Power outlets, 2, auxiliary, 12-volt located on front of console and inside console
Armrest, rear centre
Compass display, located in the Driver Information Centre
Instrumentation, analog with speedometer, tachometer, engine temperature and fuel gauge with colour Driver Information Centre
Storage, innovative, hidden behind 8" diagonal touch screen with valet-mode lockable, rear armrest, front and rear door panels, reconfigurable console with removable cup holders, dedicated umbrella storage in front door and hidden storage in trunk
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
4 Wheel Disc Brakes
Tire Pressure Monitoring
Tire Pressure Monitor
Passenger Airbag
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
Air Bags
Child-Safety Locks
LATCH system (Lower Anchors and Top tethers for CHildren) for child safety seats
Tool kit, road emergency
Brake Assist, panic
Air bags, 10 total, frontal and knee for driver and front passenger, side-impact seat-mounted and roof rail for front and rear outboard seating positions includes Passenger Sensing System
Safety belts, 3-point, all positions
Safety belt pretensioners, driver and front passenger
Brake control, cornering
Door and window locks, rear child security, power
Power Mirrors
Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive
Brakes, 4-wheel antilock, 4-wheel disc
Suspension, rear 4-link
Brake lining, high-performance, noise and dust performance with FNC rotors
Exhaust, dual stainless-steel with hidden, turned-down tips