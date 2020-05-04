Menu
2015 Chevrolet Malibu

LT

2015 Chevrolet Malibu

LT

Location

Match Auto Market

231 Oak Point Hwy, Winnipeg, MB R2R 1T7

204-615-6979

  2. 4957215
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

  • 141,335KM
  • Used
  • Listing ID: 4957215
  • Stock #: 396033
  • VIN: 1G11C5SLXFF128857
Exterior Colour
Grey
Interior Colour
Black
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
Front Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
4-cylinder

3 Month/5000 KM Powertrain Warranty on every vehicle! 3-month warranty price is included in advertised price. Extended Warranties Available (Extended warranty prices not included)
Every vehicle sold at Match is clean title. We do not sell ANY rebuilt vehicles. We also provide a verified CarFax report with each vehicle.
Financing available, please visit www.matchautomarket.ca

Dealer permit: 4858

Powertrain
  • Front Wheel Drive
Exterior
  • Tire Pressure Monitor System
Additional Features
  • COMPASS DISPLAY
  • Air conditioning with humidity sensor
  • Remote Keyless Entry includes panic alarm button
  • Steering column, tilt and telescopic
  • Steering wheel, 3-spoke
  • Brakes, 4-wheel antilock, 4-wheel disc
  • LATCH system (Lower Anchors and Top tethers for CHildren), for child safety seats
  • Gear select, manual mode
  • Steering, power, non-variable ratio, electric, rack-mounted
  • Brake lining, high-performance, noise and dust performance with FNC rotors
  • Headlamps, projector type
  • Mirrors, outside heated power-adjustable with integrated turn signals, body-colour
  • Wipers, front intermittent with structureless wiper blades
  • Audio system feature, display, 7" diagonal, touch-screen, colour located on centre stack, rotates upward for storage behind
  • Voice recognition for phone, music and radio
  • Seat, rear, 60/40 split-folding
  • Armrest, centre, rear with cup holders
  • Instrumentation, analog with speedometer, tachometer, engine temperature and fuel gauge
  • Driver Information Centre, colour display includes trip/fuel information, vehicle information and vehicle messages
  • Theft-deterrent system, content theft alarm
  • Defogger, rear-window
  • Power outlets, 2 auxiliary 1 in integrated centre stack, 1 in centre console
  • Storage, innovative hidden storage behind 7" diagonal touch screen, large storage in front and rear door panels, and console storage
  • Lighting, interior with theater dimming and delayed entry/exit
  • Lighting, Ice Blue ambient lighting, instrument panel, shifter and front door handles
  • Coat hooks, driver- and passenger-side rear
  • Braking control, ECM grade
  • StabiliTrak, stability control system
  • Air bags, 10 total, frontal and knee for driver and front passenger, side-impact seat-mounted and roof rail for front and rear outboard seating positions includes Passenger Sensing System
  • Safety belts, 3-point, all positions
  • Safety belt pretensioners, driver and front passenger
  • Door and window locks, rear child security
  • Audio system feature, 6-speaker system
  • ENGINE, ECOTEC 2.5L DOHC 4-CYLINDER DI
  • Seat adjuster, front passenger, 4-way manual
  • Windows, power with Express-Down on all
  • Engine, ECOTEC 2.5L DOHC 4-cylinder DI with Variable Valve Timing (VVT) and intake Variable Valve Lift (iVVL) and NEW auto stop/start (196 hp [146.2 kW] @ 6300 rpm, 191 lb-ft of torque [257.9 N-m] 4400 rpm)
  • Seat adjuster, driver, 4-way manual, 2-way power vertical

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

