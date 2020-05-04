2015 Chevrolet Malibu

Powertrain Front Wheel Drive Exterior Tire Pressure Monitor System

Additional Features COMPASS DISPLAY

Air conditioning with humidity sensor

Remote Keyless Entry includes panic alarm button

Steering column, tilt and telescopic

Steering wheel, 3-spoke

Brakes, 4-wheel antilock, 4-wheel disc

LATCH system (Lower Anchors and Top tethers for CHildren), for child safety seats

Gear select, manual mode

Steering, power, non-variable ratio, electric, rack-mounted

Brake lining, high-performance, noise and dust performance with FNC rotors

Headlamps, projector type

Mirrors, outside heated power-adjustable with integrated turn signals, body-colour

Wipers, front intermittent with structureless wiper blades

Audio system feature, display, 7" diagonal, touch-screen, colour located on centre stack, rotates upward for storage behind

Voice recognition for phone, music and radio

Seat, rear, 60/40 split-folding

Armrest, centre, rear with cup holders

Instrumentation, analog with speedometer, tachometer, engine temperature and fuel gauge

Driver Information Centre, colour display includes trip/fuel information, vehicle information and vehicle messages

Theft-deterrent system, content theft alarm

Defogger, rear-window

Power outlets, 2 auxiliary 1 in integrated centre stack, 1 in centre console

Storage, innovative hidden storage behind 7" diagonal touch screen, large storage in front and rear door panels, and console storage

Lighting, interior with theater dimming and delayed entry/exit

Lighting, Ice Blue ambient lighting, instrument panel, shifter and front door handles

Coat hooks, driver- and passenger-side rear

Braking control, ECM grade

StabiliTrak, stability control system

Air bags, 10 total, frontal and knee for driver and front passenger, side-impact seat-mounted and roof rail for front and rear outboard seating positions includes Passenger Sensing System

Safety belts, 3-point, all positions

Safety belt pretensioners, driver and front passenger

Door and window locks, rear child security

Audio system feature, 6-speaker system

ENGINE, ECOTEC 2.5L DOHC 4-CYLINDER DI

Seat adjuster, front passenger, 4-way manual

Windows, power with Express-Down on all

Engine, ECOTEC 2.5L DOHC 4-cylinder DI with Variable Valve Timing (VVT) and intake Variable Valve Lift (iVVL) and NEW auto stop/start (196 hp [146.2 kW] @ 6300 rpm, 191 lb-ft of torque [257.9 N-m] 4400 rpm)

Seat adjuster, driver, 4-way manual, 2-way power vertical

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.