2015 Chevrolet Malibu

- Powertrain
-
- Exterior
-
- Tire Pressure Monitor System
- Additional Features
-
- COMPASS DISPLAY
- Air conditioning with humidity sensor
- Remote Keyless Entry includes panic alarm button
- Steering column, tilt and telescopic
- Steering wheel, 3-spoke
- Brakes, 4-wheel antilock, 4-wheel disc
- LATCH system (Lower Anchors and Top tethers for CHildren), for child safety seats
- Gear select, manual mode
- Steering, power, non-variable ratio, electric, rack-mounted
- Brake lining, high-performance, noise and dust performance with FNC rotors
- Headlamps, projector type
- Mirrors, outside heated power-adjustable with integrated turn signals, body-colour
- Wipers, front intermittent with structureless wiper blades
- Audio system feature, display, 7" diagonal, touch-screen, colour located on centre stack, rotates upward for storage behind
- Voice recognition for phone, music and radio
- Seat, rear, 60/40 split-folding
- Armrest, centre, rear with cup holders
- Instrumentation, analog with speedometer, tachometer, engine temperature and fuel gauge
- Driver Information Centre, colour display includes trip/fuel information, vehicle information and vehicle messages
- Theft-deterrent system, content theft alarm
- Defogger, rear-window
- Power outlets, 2 auxiliary 1 in integrated centre stack, 1 in centre console
- Storage, innovative hidden storage behind 7" diagonal touch screen, large storage in front and rear door panels, and console storage
- Lighting, interior with theater dimming and delayed entry/exit
- Lighting, Ice Blue ambient lighting, instrument panel, shifter and front door handles
- Coat hooks, driver- and passenger-side rear
- Braking control, ECM grade
- StabiliTrak, stability control system
- Air bags, 10 total, frontal and knee for driver and front passenger, side-impact seat-mounted and roof rail for front and rear outboard seating positions includes Passenger Sensing System
- Safety belts, 3-point, all positions
- Safety belt pretensioners, driver and front passenger
- Door and window locks, rear child security
- Audio system feature, 6-speaker system
- ENGINE, ECOTEC 2.5L DOHC 4-CYLINDER DI
- Seat adjuster, front passenger, 4-way manual
- Windows, power with Express-Down on all
- Engine, ECOTEC 2.5L DOHC 4-cylinder DI with Variable Valve Timing (VVT) and intake Variable Valve Lift (iVVL) and NEW auto stop/start (196 hp [146.2 kW] @ 6300 rpm, 191 lb-ft of torque [257.9 N-m] 4400 rpm)
- Seat adjuster, driver, 4-way manual, 2-way power vertical
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the
Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.