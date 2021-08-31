2015 Chevrolet Malibu

Click, call (204) 837-5811 or come visit us at Birchwood Chevrolet Buick GMC at the Pointe West Auto Park, Portage Avenue West at the Perimeter.
Vehicle Features
Security System
Trip Computer
rear window defogger
Remote Trunk Release
Front air conditioning
COMPASS DISPLAY
Air conditioning with humidity sensor
Remote Keyless Entry includes panic alarm button
Steering column, tilt and telescopic
Steering wheel, 3-spoke
Head restraints, 2-way adjustable (up/down), front
Seat, rear, 60/40 split-folding
Armrest, centre, rear with cup holders
Instrumentation, analog with speedometer, tachometer, engine temperature and fuel gauge
Driver Information Centre, colour display includes trip/fuel information, vehicle information and vehicle messages
Trunk release, power located in CHMSL decklid, push button open on key fob
Theft-deterrent system, content theft alarm
Defogger, rear-window
Power outlets, 2 auxiliary 1 in integrated centre stack, 1 in centre console
Console, overhead
Storage, innovative hidden storage behind 7" diagonal touch screen, large storage in front and rear door panels, and console storage
Visors, driver and front passenger illuminated vanity mirrors
Lighting, interior with theater dimming and delayed entry/exit
Lighting, Ice Blue ambient lighting, instrument panel, shifter and front door handles
Map pockets, driver and front passenger seatbacks
Coat hooks, driver- and passenger-side rear
Dead pedal, driver
Mirror, inside rearview manual day/night
Seat adjuster, front passenger, 4-way manual
Windows, power with Express-Down on all
Seat adjuster, driver, 4-way manual, 2-way power vertical
Brake lining, high-performance, noise and dust performance with FNC rotors
Battery, 95AH
Engine, ECOTEC 2.5L DOHC 4-cylinder DI with Variable Valve Timing (VVT) and intake Variable Valve Lift (iVVL) and NEW auto stop/start (196 hp [146.2 kW] @ 6300 rpm, 191 lb-ft of torque [257.9 N-m] 4400 rpm)
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Rear bench seats
Tire Pressure Monitor System
LATCH system (Lower Anchors and Top tethers for CHildren), for child safety seats
Brake Assist, panic
Braking control, ECM grade
StabiliTrak, stability control system
Air bags, 10 total, frontal and knee for driver and front passenger, side-impact seat-mounted and roof rail for front and rear outboard seating positions includes Passenger Sensing System
Safety belts, 3-point, all positions
Safety belt pretensioners, driver and front passenger
Door and window locks, rear child security
OnStar with 4G LTE provides a built-in Wi-Fi hotspot to connect to the internet (Included and only available with (UE1) OnStar. Services and connectivity may vary by model and conditions. 4G LTE service available in select markets. Terms and conditions...
Tire sealant and inflator kit
Headlamps, halogen composite with automatic exterior lamp control
Headlamps, projector type
Mirrors, outside heated power-adjustable with integrated turn signals, body-colour
Glass, solar absorbing
Window trim, bright, side
Wipers, front intermittent with structureless wiper blades
Tire, spare, not desired
Wheel, spare, not desired
Audio system feature, display, 7" diagonal, touch-screen, colour located on centre stack, rotates upward for storage behind
Voice recognition for phone, music and radio
Audio system feature, 6-speaker system
Drive Side Vanity Mirrors
Passanger Side Illuminated Visor Mirror
Passenger Side Vanity Mirrors
Drive Side Illuminated Visor Mirror
