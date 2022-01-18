Menu
2015 Chevrolet Malibu

99,857 KM

Details Description Features

$15,991

+ tax & licensing
$15,991

+ taxes & licensing

Birchwood Kia West

204-888-4542

Contact Seller
2015 Chevrolet Malibu

2015 Chevrolet Malibu

LT Accident Free | Local Vehicle | Heated Seats

2015 Chevrolet Malibu

LT Accident Free | Local Vehicle | Heated Seats

Location

Birchwood Kia West

3965 Portage Ave #100, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H4

204-888-4542

Contact Seller

$15,991

+ taxes & licensing

99,857KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 8147707
  • Stock #: F4CK1H
  • VIN: 1G11C5SL8FF248009

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Maroon
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 99,857 KM

Vehicle Description

Once you see how transparent this description is, just imagine how transparent your purchase experience will be with us!

Experience the difference at BIRCHWOOD KIA WEST in the POINTE WEST AUTOPARK.

Whenever possible, the vehicle photos shown are of the ACTUAL vehicle. This provides the best online shopping experience for our valued customers.

Visit www.birchwoodkiawest.com for the most up to date inventory and offers.

ABOUT THIS VEHICLE

ADDITIONAL INSTALLED ACCESSORIES AND OPTIONS

*Premium DEFA Block Heater
*Kia Genuine All-Weather Floor Mats
*Kia Genuine Wheel Locks
*Kia Genuine Touch Up Paint
*Canadian Western Assurance First Defence Theft Armour

HOW TO PURCHASE OR LEASE

Visit www.birchwoodkiawest.com for the most up to date inventory & offers and to schedule your appointment using one of our services listed below.

*Traditional Dealership Visit Arrange an appointment to view and test drive the vehicle
*Curbside Viewing View and test drive the vehicle without ever coming inside the dealership
*Buy From Home View and test drive the vehicle at your home or work^
*Rural Purchase Program Experience the best shopping experience, no matter where you live^

^Contact the Birchwood Kia West Sales Department for details

DISCLAIMER

*Price includes all options, fees, and levies. No additional charges are applied.
*Price does not include PST/GST.
*No down payment or trade-in is required.
*Additional fees may apply to select finance and lease options.
*Dealer Permit #4302

FIND MORE INFORMATION AND VIEW MORE OPTIONS

*Visit us! Birchwood Kia West in the Pointe West Autopark. Portage Ave & The Perimeter!
*Visit www.birchwoodkiawest.ca
*Contact our Sales Department at (204) 888-4542

Vehicle Features

Security System
Trip Computer
rear window defogger
Remote Trunk Release
Front air conditioning
COMPASS DISPLAY
Air conditioning with humidity sensor
Remote Keyless Entry includes panic alarm button
Steering column, tilt and telescopic
Steering wheel, 3-spoke
Head restraints, 2-way adjustable (up/down), front
Seat, rear, 60/40 split-folding
Armrest, centre, rear with cup holders
Instrumentation, analog with speedometer, tachometer, engine temperature and fuel gauge
Driver Information Centre, colour display includes trip/fuel information, vehicle information and vehicle messages
Trunk release, power located in CHMSL decklid, push button open on key fob
Theft-deterrent system, content theft alarm
Defogger, rear-window
Power outlets, 2 auxiliary 1 in integrated centre stack, 1 in centre console
Console, overhead
Storage, innovative hidden storage behind 7" diagonal touch screen, large storage in front and rear door panels, and console storage
Visors, driver and front passenger illuminated vanity mirrors
Lighting, interior with theater dimming and delayed entry/exit
Lighting, Ice Blue ambient lighting, instrument panel, shifter and front door handles
Map pockets, driver and front passenger seatbacks
Coat hooks, driver- and passenger-side rear
Dead pedal, driver
Mirror, inside rearview manual day/night
Seat adjuster, front passenger, 4-way manual
Windows, power with Express-Down on all
Seat adjuster, driver, 4-way manual, 2-way power vertical
Power Windows
Power Locks
Keyless Entry
tilt steering
Front Wheel Drive
Brakes, 4-wheel antilock, 4-wheel disc
Gear select, manual mode
Suspension, front, MacPherson strut
Suspension, rear 4-link
Steering, power, non-variable ratio, electric, rack-mounted
Brake lining, high-performance, noise and dust performance with FNC rotors
Battery, 95AH
Engine, ECOTEC 2.5L DOHC 4-cylinder DI with Variable Valve Timing (VVT) and intake Variable Valve Lift (iVVL) and NEW auto stop/start (196 hp [146.2 kW] @ 6300 rpm, 191 lb-ft of torque [257.9 N-m] 4400 rpm)
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Rear bench seats
Tire Pressure Monitor System
LATCH system (Lower Anchors and Top tethers for CHildren), for child safety seats
Brake Assist, panic
Braking control, ECM grade
StabiliTrak, stability control system
Air bags, 10 total, frontal and knee for driver and front passenger, side-impact seat-mounted and roof rail for front and rear outboard seating positions includes Passenger Sensing System
Safety belts, 3-point, all positions
Safety belt pretensioners, driver and front passenger
Door and window locks, rear child security
OnStar with 4G LTE provides a built-in Wi-Fi hotspot to connect to the internet (Included and only available with (UE1) OnStar. Services and connectivity may vary by model and conditions. 4G LTE service available in select markets. Terms and conditions...
Tire sealant and inflator kit
Headlamps, halogen composite with automatic exterior lamp control
Headlamps, projector type
Mirrors, outside heated power-adjustable with integrated turn signals, body-colour
Glass, solar absorbing
Window trim, bright, side
Wipers, front intermittent with structureless wiper blades
Tire, spare, not desired
Wheel, spare, not desired
Audio system feature, display, 7" diagonal, touch-screen, colour located on centre stack, rotates upward for storage behind
Voice recognition for phone, music and radio
Audio system feature, 6-speaker system
Drive Side Vanity Mirrors
Passanger Side Illuminated Visor Mirror
Passenger Side Vanity Mirrors
Drive Side Illuminated Visor Mirror

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

Email Birchwood Kia West

Birchwood Kia West

Birchwood Kia West

3965 Portage Ave #100, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H4

