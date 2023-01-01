$CALL+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Platinum Auto Sales Inc.
204-688-1001
2015 Chevrolet Silverado 1500
2015 Chevrolet Silverado 1500
High Country
Location
Platinum Auto Sales Inc.
3081 Portage Ave, Winnipeg, MB R3K 0W4
204-688-1001
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
217,751KM
Used
Excellent Condition
- Listing ID: 10557804
- Stock #: 1388T
- VIN: 3GCUKTEC5FG430708
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Brown
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Flex Fuel
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 217,751 KM
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Trailer Hitch
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Rearview Camera
Exterior
Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Interior
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Heated Steering Wheel
Anti-Theft System
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Seats
Media / Nav / Comm
DVD / Entertainment
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Bluetooth
SiriusXM Radio
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay
Seating
Leather Seats
Warranty
Warranty Available
Additional Features
Bed Liner
Wheel Locks
Entertainment System
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Power Folding Mirrors
Navigation from Telematics
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof
Pickup Bed Tonneau Cover
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From Platinum Auto Sales Inc.
Platinum Auto Sales Inc.
3081 Portage Ave, Winnipeg, MB R3K 0W4