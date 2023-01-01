Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2015 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

217,751 KM

Details Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Platinum Auto Sales Inc.

204-688-1001

Contact Seller
2015 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

2015 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

High Country

Watch This Vehicle

2015 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

High Country

Location

Platinum Auto Sales Inc.

3081 Portage Ave, Winnipeg, MB R3K 0W4

204-688-1001

  1. 1697647660
  2. 1697647669
  3. 1697647678
  4. 1697647687
  5. 1697647698
  6. 1697647709
  7. 1697647721
  8. 1697647731
  9. 1697647743
  10. 1697647755
  11. 1697647764
  12. 1697647775
  13. 1697647787
  14. 1697647796
  15. 1697647808
  16. 1697647819
  17. 1697647828
  18. 1697647838
  19. 1697647848
  20. 1697647859
  21. 1697647869
  22. 1697647880
  23. 1697647891
  24. 1697647901
  25. 1697647908
  26. 1697647917
  27. 1697647925
  28. 1697647931
  29. 1697647939
  30. 1697647946
  31. 1697647954
  32. 1697647962
  33. 1697647971
  34. 1697647978
  35. 1697647985
  36. 1697647994
  37. 1697648002
Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
217,751KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 10557804
  • Stock #: 1388T
  • VIN: 3GCUKTEC5FG430708

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Brown
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 217,751 KM

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Trailer Hitch

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Rearview Camera

Exterior

Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Heated Steering Wheel
Anti-Theft System

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Seats

Media / Nav / Comm

DVD / Entertainment
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Bluetooth
SiriusXM Radio
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay

Seating

Leather Seats

Warranty

Warranty Available

Additional Features

Bed Liner
Wheel Locks
Entertainment System
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Power Folding Mirrors
Navigation from Telematics
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof
Pickup Bed Tonneau Cover

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Platinum Auto Sales Inc.

2015 Chevrolet Silve...
 217,751 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2006 Jeep Liberty Re...
 235,000 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2014 Kia Forte Koup SX
 230,000 KM
$CALL + tax & lic

Email Platinum Auto Sales Inc.

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Platinum Auto Sales Inc.

Platinum Auto Sales Inc.

3081 Portage Ave, Winnipeg, MB R3K 0W4

Call Dealer

204-688-XXXX

(click to show)

204-688-1001

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory