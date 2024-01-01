Menu
Account
Sign In

2015 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

Details Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2015 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

LTZ - Z71 - 5.3L

Watch This Vehicle

2015 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

LTZ - Z71 - 5.3L

Location

Platinum Auto Sales Inc.

3081 Portage Ave, Winnipeg, MB R3K 0W4

204-688-1001

  1. 1710255580
  2. 1710255602
  3. 1710255613
  4. 1710255621
  5. 1710255629
  6. 1710255637
  7. 1710255645
  8. 1710255653
  9. 1710255661
  10. 1710255668
  11. 1710255676
  12. 1710255684
  13. 1710255691
  14. 1710255699
  15. 1710255705
  16. 1710255713
  17. 1710255722
  18. 1710255729
  19. 1710255739
  20. 1710255748
  21. 1710255755
  22. 1710255762
  23. 1710255769
  24. 1710255777
  25. 1710255784
  26. 1710255794
  27. 1710255803
  28. 1710255810
  29. 1710255817
  30. 1710255827
  31. 1710255835
  32. 1710255842
  33. 1710255850
  34. 1710255859
  35. 1710255867
  36. 1710255875
  37. 1710255882
  38. 1710255890
  39. 1710255900
  40. 1710255908
  41. 1710255916
  42. 1710255923
  43. 1710255931
  44. 1710255937
  45. 1710255945
  46. 1710255954
  47. 1710255964
Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
CALL
Used
Excellent Condition
VIN 3GCUKSEC2FG295374

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 0

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Trailer Hitch

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Rearview Camera
Forward Collision Warning
Blind Spot Monitor
Rear Cross Traffic Alert
Lane Departure Assist

Exterior

Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Automatic Headlights

Interior

Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Heated Steering Wheel
GPS Navigation
Lumbar Support

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Seats

Media / Nav / Comm

Air Conditioning
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Bluetooth
SiriusXM Radio

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Cooled Seats

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof

Warranty

Warranty Available

Additional Features

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Power Folding Mirrors
Navigation from Telematics
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Platinum Auto Sales Inc.

Used 2015 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 LTZ - Z71 - 5.3L for sale in Winnipeg, MB
2015 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 LTZ - Z71 - 5.3L 0 $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2014 GMC Sierra 1500 SLT - All Terrain Pkg. - 5.3L - Crew Cab for sale in Winnipeg, MB
2014 GMC Sierra 1500 SLT - All Terrain Pkg. - 5.3L - Crew Cab 132,185 KM $25,999 + tax & lic
Used 2019 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 LT - 5.3L - 4X4 for sale in Winnipeg, MB
2019 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 LT - 5.3L - 4X4 157,131 KM $CALL + tax & lic

Email Platinum Auto Sales Inc.

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Platinum Auto Sales Inc.

Platinum Auto Sales Inc.

3081 Portage Ave, Winnipeg, MB R3K 0W4

Call Dealer

204-688-XXXX

(click to show)

204-688-1001

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Platinum Auto Sales Inc.

204-688-1001

Contact Seller
2015 Chevrolet Silverado 1500