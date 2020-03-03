205 Melnick Rd, Winnipeg, MB R3X 1V5
BACKUP CAMERA, KEYLESS START, HEATED SEATS, TONNEAU COVER!, Our 2015 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 LT features a 5.3L V8, 4x4, Backup Camera, Heated Front Seats, Fabric Powered Front Seat, Locks, Windows & Mirrors, Cruise Control, Keyless Start & Entry, Automatic Dual A/C & Heat, Rear Defrost, Satellite XM & AM/FM Radio, CD Player & MP3 Player, AUX & USB Input, 12V Power Outlet, Hands Free Navigation, Bluetooth & Texting, Driver Lumbar Support, Brake Assist, Traction Control, Running Boards & a Tow Package including a Trailer Hitch Receiver, External Temperature & Compass, Front Floor Mats, Steering Wheel Controls & Tonneau Cover! Safetied & Serviced with 276,704 kms! $16,995 plus PST/GST. Dealer #0135. Detailed and reliable CarFax report available. QUICK, EASY ONLINE FINANCING AVAILABLE at www.autoquestwinnipeg.com NO GIMMICKS OR HIDDEN FEES, JUST GREAT SERVICE AND VALUE! WE OFFER A WIDE VARIETY OF EXTENDED WARRANTY PACKAGES TO SUIT YOUR NEEDS & BUDGET! ***BBB Torch Award Finalist with an A+ Rating*** View at our convenient location on the south Perimeter Hwy, 205 Melnick Rd. Call us today at 204-253-2886! No time to call? Send us a TEXT at 204-898-0032!
