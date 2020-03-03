Menu
2015 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

4WD Crew Cab LT, 5.3L, V8

2015 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

4WD Crew Cab LT, 5.3L, V8

Location

AutoQuest Auto Sales

205 Melnick Rd, Winnipeg, MB R3X 1V5

204-253-2886

$16,995

+ taxes & licensing

  • 276,704KM
  • Used
  • Listing ID: 4687242
  • Stock #: 1784
  • VIN: 1GCUKRECXFF201784
Exterior Colour
Burgundy
Interior Colour
Grey
Drive Type
4-Wheel Drive
Engine
8-cylinder
Doors
4-door

BACKUP CAMERA, KEYLESS START, HEATED SEATS, TONNEAU COVER!, Our 2015 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 LT features a 5.3L V8, 4x4, Backup Camera, Heated Front Seats, Fabric Powered Front Seat, Locks, Windows & Mirrors, Cruise Control, Keyless Start & Entry, Automatic Dual A/C & Heat, Rear Defrost, Satellite XM & AM/FM Radio, CD Player & MP3 Player, AUX & USB Input, 12V Power Outlet, Hands Free Navigation, Bluetooth & Texting, Driver Lumbar Support, Brake Assist, Traction Control, Running Boards & a Tow Package including a Trailer Hitch Receiver, External Temperature & Compass, Front Floor Mats, Steering Wheel Controls & Tonneau Cover! Safetied & Serviced with 276,704 kms! $16,995 plus PST/GST. Dealer #0135. Detailed and reliable CarFax report available. QUICK, EASY ONLINE FINANCING AVAILABLE at www.autoquestwinnipeg.com NO GIMMICKS OR HIDDEN FEES, JUST GREAT SERVICE AND VALUE! WE OFFER A WIDE VARIETY OF EXTENDED WARRANTY PACKAGES TO SUIT YOUR NEEDS & BUDGET! ***BBB Torch Award Finalist with an A+ Rating*** View at our convenient location on the south Perimeter Hwy, 205 Melnick Rd. Call us today at 204-253-2886! No time to call? Send us a TEXT at 204-898-0032!

Safety
  • Traction Control
  • Heated Mirrors
  • ABS Brakes
  • Stability Control
Power Options
  • Power Mirrors
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
  • Power Locks
Exterior
  • Tinted Glass
  • TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
  • Adjustable Steering Wheel
  • Dual Zone A/C
  • Heated Passenger Seat
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Keyless Entry
  • Steering Wheel Controls
  • Tow Package
  • Intermittent Wipers
  • Driver Vanity Mirror
  • Passenger Vanity Mirror
  • Front Reading Lamps
  • Fourth Passenger Door
  • Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
  • Front Floor Mats
  • Rear Reading Lamps
  • External Temperature
Media / Nav / Comm
  • Tachometer
  • CD Player
  • AM/FM Stereo
  • Compass
  • MP3 Player
  • Satellite Radio
  • Auxiliary Audio Input
Seating
  • Split Folding Rear Seats
  • BENCH SEATS
  • Pass-Through Rear Seat
  • Power Driver Seat
  • Heated Driver Seat
Trim
  • Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel
Additional Features
  • Navigation
  • Reverse Park Assist
  • Reverse Camera
  • Trailer Hitch Receiver
  • Wireless Cell Phone Hookup
  • Front tow hook
  • Keyless Start
  • Cell Phone Hookup
  • Captain Chair
  • Driver Lumbar Support
  • Auxiliary Power Outlet
  • Fabric seats
  • Passenger illuminated vanity mirror
  • Displacement L/CI : 5.3 / 325
  • Horsepower : 355 @ 5600
  • Torque : 383 @ 4100
  • Rear electric windows
  • Fuel tank (Liters) : 98
  • Adjustable interior mirrors
  • Consumption highway (L/100 KM) : 10.7
  • Consumption city (L/100 KM) : 14.9

AutoQuest Auto Sales

AutoQuest Auto Sales

205 Melnick Rd, Winnipeg, MB R3X 1V5

