Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2015 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

139,459 KM

Details Description Features

$25,997

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$25,997

+ taxes & licensing

Birchwood Chevrolet

204-837-5811

Contact Seller
2015 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

2015 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

LT Crew Cab | 4WD

Watch This Vehicle

2015 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

LT Crew Cab | 4WD

Location

Birchwood Chevrolet

3965 Portage Ave #40, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H1

204-837-5811

Contact Seller
Sale Price

$25,997

+ taxes & licensing

139,459KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 6175506
  • Stock #: F3PEGY
  • VIN: 3GCUKREH2FG407675

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White Diamond Tricoat
  • Interior Colour Jet Black
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 139,459 KM

Vehicle Description

Regardless of credit concern, well get you the vehicle you deserve, with payments you can afford.
Click, call (204) 837-5811 or come visit us at Birchwood Chevrolet Buick GMC at the Pointe West Auto Park, Portage Avenue West at the Perimeter.
Our dedicated Pre-Owned Supercenter has a wide variety of vehicles to choose from plenty of Years, Makes and Models at various price points to match your budget! Our main store features our Service and Parts departments as well as an Accessory Sales Team for your convenience.
Special Financing Available!
In addition, for a worry-free ownership, the "Enhanced Experienced Package" is available with all vehicles! This package features;
3 Years Roadside Assistance
3 Years Tire Road Hazard Warranty
3 Years Rim Hazard Warranty
3 Years Free Tire Rotations
5 Years Theft Protection with $5000 Guarantee

Price does not include taxes. Dealer Permit #4240

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Mirrors-Vanity-Driver
Mirrors-Vanity-Passenger
Seat-Rear Pass-Through
Air Bag-Frontal-Driver
Air Bag-Frontal-Passenger
Air Bag-Passenger Sensor
Air Bag-Side Head-Front
Air Bag-Side Head-Rear
Brakes-ABS
Brakes-Type-4 Wheel DISC
Mirrors-Vanity-Driver Illumination
Mirrors-Vanity-Passenger Illumination
Seats-Rear Bench
Steering-Power
Windows-Power
Air Bag-Side Body-Front
Windows-Deep Tinted

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Birchwood Chevrolet

2018 Ford F-150 XLT ...
 90,212 KM
$38,977 + tax & lic
2017 Chevrolet Equin...
 76,538 KM
$18,977 + tax & lic
2016 Jeep Patriot Sp...
 91,995 KM
$15,555 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available!

Remote buying options
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Birchwood Chevrolet

Birchwood Chevrolet

Birchwood Chevrolet

3965 Portage Ave #40, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H1

Call Dealer

204-837-XXXX

(click to show)

204-837-5811

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory