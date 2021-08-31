2015 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

Click, call (204) 837-5811 or come visit us at Birchwood Chevrolet Buick GMC at the Pointe West Auto Park, Portage Avenue West at the Perimeter.
Our dedicated Pre-Owned Supercenter has a wide variety of vehicles to choose from plenty of Years, Makes and Models at various price points to match your budget! Our main store features our Service and Parts departments as well as an Accessory Sales Team for your convenience.
Special Financing Available!
In addition, for a worry-free ownership, the "Enhanced Experienced Package" is available with all vehicles! This package features;
3 Years Roadside Assistance
3 Years Tire Road Hazard Warranty
3 Years Rim Hazard Warranty
3 Years Free Tire Rotations
5 Years Theft Protection with $5000 Guarantee
Price does not include taxes. Dealer Permit #4240
Vehicle Features
Tire pressure monitoring system (does not apply to spare tire)
StabiliTrak, stability control system with Proactive Roll Avoidance and traction control includes electronic trailer sway control and hill start assist
Airbags, dual-stage frontal airbags for driver and front passenger, seat-mounted side-impact airbags for driver and front outboard passenger, and head-curtain side-impact airbags for front and rear outboard seating positions; includes Passenger Sensing...
6-Speaker Audio System
Fog lamps, front, halogen
Tire carrier lock, keyed cylinder lock that utilizes same key as ignition and door
Bumper, front, chrome
Bumper, rear chrome
Lamps, cargo area, cab mounted with switch on centre switch bank
Tailgate and bed rail protection cap, top
Tailgate, locking utilizes same key as ignition and door
Tailgate, EZ-Lift and Lower
CornerStep, rear bumper
Wheelhouse liners, rear
Glass, deep-tinted
Door handles, body-colour
Mouldings, bodyside, body colour
Grille surround, chrome
Mirror caps, body-colour
Headlamps, halogen reflector
Tire, spare P265/70R17 all-season, blackwall (Included and only available with (RC3), (RBX), (RC7), (RHH) or (RBW).) (Included and only available with (RC3), (RBX), (RC7), (RHH), (RI8) or (RBW).)
Mirrors, outside heated power-adjustable (includes driver's side spotter mirror) (Body-colour. Mirror caps will be chrome with (PDX) Custom Sport Edition.)
Visors, driver and front passenger illuminated vanity mirrors