Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2015 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

10,000 MI

Details Description Features

$34,755

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$34,755

+ taxes & licensing

Birchwood Chevrolet

204-837-5811

Contact Seller
2015 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

2015 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

LT

Watch This Vehicle

2015 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

LT

Location

Birchwood Chevrolet

3965 Portage Ave #40, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H1

204-837-5811

  1. 7834524
  2. 7834524
  3. 7834524
  4. 7834524
  5. 7834524
  6. 7834524
  7. 7834524
  8. 7834524
  9. 7834524
  10. 7834524
  11. 7834524
  12. 7834524
  13. 7834524
  14. 7834524
  15. 7834524
  16. 7834524
  17. 7834524
  18. 7834524
  19. 7834524
  20. 7834524
  21. 7834524
  22. 7834524
  23. 7834524
  24. 7834524
  25. 7834524
Contact Seller

$34,755

+ taxes & licensing

10,000MI
Used
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 7834524
  • Stock #: F47U1N
  • VIN: 3GCUKREC9FG292769

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour SUMMIT WHITE
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 10,000 MI

Vehicle Description

Click, call (204) 837-5811 or come visit us at Birchwood Chevrolet Buick GMC at the Pointe West Auto Park, Portage Avenue West at the Perimeter.
Our dedicated Pre-Owned Supercenter has a wide variety of vehicles to choose from plenty of Years, Makes and Models at various price points to match your budget! Our main store features our Service and Parts departments as well as an Accessory Sales Team for your convenience.
Special Financing Available!
In addition, for a worry-free ownership, the "Enhanced Experienced Package" is available with all vehicles! This package features;
3 Years Roadside Assistance
3 Years Tire Road Hazard Warranty
3 Years Rim Hazard Warranty
3 Years Free Tire Rotations
5 Years Theft Protection with $5000 Guarantee

Price does not include taxes. Dealer Permit #4240

Vehicle Features

Tire pressure monitoring system (does not apply to spare tire)
StabiliTrak, stability control system with Proactive Roll Avoidance and traction control includes electronic trailer sway control and hill start assist
Airbags, dual-stage frontal airbags for driver and front passenger, seat-mounted side-impact airbags for driver and front outboard passenger, and head-curtain side-impact airbags for front and rear outboard seating positions; includes Passenger Sensing...
6-Speaker Audio System
Fog lamps, front, halogen
Tire carrier lock, keyed cylinder lock that utilizes same key as ignition and door
Bumper, front, chrome
Bumper, rear chrome
Lamps, cargo area, cab mounted with switch on centre switch bank
Tailgate and bed rail protection cap, top
Tailgate, locking utilizes same key as ignition and door
Tailgate, EZ-Lift and Lower
CornerStep, rear bumper
Wheelhouse liners, rear
Glass, deep-tinted
Door handles, body-colour
Mouldings, bodyside, body colour
Grille surround, chrome
Mirror caps, body-colour
Headlamps, halogen reflector
Tire, spare P265/70R17 all-season, blackwall (Included and only available with (RC3), (RBX), (RC7), (RHH) or (RBW).) (Included and only available with (RC3), (RBX), (RC7), (RHH), (RI8) or (RBW).)
Mirrors, outside heated power-adjustable (includes driver's side spotter mirror) (Body-colour. Mirror caps will be chrome with (PDX) Custom Sport Edition.)
Visors, driver and front passenger illuminated vanity mirrors
Seat, rear 60/40 folding bench (folds up), 3-passenger (includes child seat top tether anchor)
Instrumentation, 6-gauge cluster featuring speedometer, fuel level, engine temperature, tachometer, voltage and oil pressure
Driver Information Centre, 4.2-inch diagonal colour display includes driver personalization, warning messages and vehicle information
Windows, power front and rear with driver express up and down and express down on all other windows
Assist handle, front passenger on A-pillar
Body, Pick Up Box
Cooling, external engine oil cooler
Alternator, 150 amps
Frame, fully-boxed, hydroformed front section
Steering, Electric Power Steering (EPS) assist, rack-and-pinion
Brakes, 4-wheel disc with DURALIFE rotors, 4-wheel antilock
Exhaust, aluminized stainless-steel muffler and tailpipe
Air cleaner, high-capacity
GVWR, 7100 lbs. (3221 kg) (Requires 4WD models and (LV3) 4.3L EcoTec3 V6 engine.)
Battery, heavy-duty 730 cold-cranking amps/70 Amp-hr, maintenance-free with rundown protection and retained accessory power
Rear axle, 3.42 ratio (Standard on (LV3) 4.3L EcoTec3 V6 engine. Available with (L83) 5.3L EcoTec3 V8 engine.)
Vehicle control, hill descent
Underbody shield, transfer case protection (Requires 4WD models.)
Trailering Package includes trailer hitch, 7-pin and 4-pin connectors
Z71 Appearance Package

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Birchwood Chevrolet

2018 RAM 1500 Sport ...
 112 KM
$43,730 + tax & lic
2020 Chevrolet Silve...
 38,450 KM
$47,652 + tax & lic
2020 Chevrolet Silve...
 93,584 KM
$42,998 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available!

Remote buying options
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Birchwood Chevrolet

Birchwood Chevrolet

Birchwood Chevrolet

3965 Portage Ave #40, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H1

Call Dealer

204-837-XXXX

(click to show)

204-837-5811

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory