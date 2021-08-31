+ taxes & licensing
1300 Regent Avenue W, Winnipeg, MB R2C 3A8
2015 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 LTZ 1LZ | SPORT PKG | NAV EcoTec3 6.2L V8 8 Speed Paddle Shift with Automatic Modes 4WD Black
1LZ Preferred Equipment Group, LTZ Plus Package, Sport Package, Heated Leather Seats, Navigation, Dual Zone Climate Control, Auto Temp. Control, Remote Start, 20 Inch Wheels, Heated Steering Wheel, 8 Speed Paddle Shift with Automatic Modes, 4WD, Jet Black w/Leather Appointed Seat Trim, 3.23 Rear Axle Ratio, 4.2" Diagonal Colour Display Driver Info Centre, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, 6 Speaker Audio System, ABS brakes, AM/FM radio: SiriusXM, Auto-dimming Rear-View mirror, Auxiliary External Transmission Oil Cooler, Bluetooth® For Phone, Brake assist, Bumpers: chrome, Chrome Bodyside Mouldings, Chrome Cap Power-Adjustable Heated Outside Mirrors, Chrome Door Handles, Chrome Grille w/Chrome Surround, Chrome Mirror Caps, Delay-off headlights, Dual-Zone Automatic Climate Control, Electric Rear-Window Defogger, Electronic Stability Control, Emergency communication system, Exterior Parking Camera Rear, EZ Lift & Lower Tailgate, Front Chrome Bumper, Front dual zone A/C, Front fog lights, Front Halogen Fog Lamps, Front wheel independent suspension, Fully automatic headlights, Heated door mirrors, Heated front seats, Heavy Duty Suspension, Heavy-Duty Rear Locking Differential, Leather Appointed Seat Trim, Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel w/Cruise Controls, LTZ Plus Package, Manual Tilt/Telescoping Steering Column, Memory seat, Navigation System, Occupant sensing airbag, OnStar w/4G LTE, Power driver seat, Power Sliding Rear Window, Power steering, Power Windows w/Driver Express Up, Preferred Equipment Group 1LZ, Premium audio system: Chevrolet MyLink, Radio: AM/FM 8" Diagonal Colour Touch Screen, Rear 60/40 Folding Bench Seat (Folds Up), Rear Chrome Bumper, Rear step bumper, Rear Vision Camera w/Dynamic Guide Lines, Rear Wheelhouse Liners, Rear window defroster, Remote Keyless Entry, Remote Vehicle Starter System, Security system, Single Slot CD/MP3 Player, SiriusXM Satellite Radio, Speed control, Speed-sensing steering, Sport Package, Steering Wheel Audio Controls, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Telescoping steering wheel, Theft Deterrent System (Unauthorized Entry), Tilt steering wheel, Traction control, Trailering Equipment, Turn signal indicator mirrors, Universal Home Remote, Variably intermittent wipers, Wheels: 20" x 9" Chrome.
