2015 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

90,228 KM

Details Description Features

$27,996

+ tax & licensing
Birchwood Honda on Regent

204-661-6644

Work Truck 4WD | 5.3L V8 | Dbl. Cab

Location

Birchwood Honda on Regent

1401 Regent Ave W, Winnipeg, MB R2C 3B2

204-661-6644

90,228KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 8172934
  • Stock #: F4CXXB
  • VIN: 1GCVKPEC8FZ315354

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Jet Black/Dark Ash
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Mileage 90,228 KM

Vehicle Description

2015 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 WT 4D Double Cab 4WD V8 6-Speed Automatic Electronic with Overdrive

Back up camera, 6-Speed Automatic Electronic with Overdrive, 4WD, Dark Ash/Jet Black w/Cloth Seat Trim, 150 Amp Alternator, 6 Speaker Audio System, Black Power Adjustable Heated Outside Mirrors, Fully automatic headlights, Heavy-Duty Rear Locking Differential, Manual Tilt Wheel Steering Column, Solar Absorbing Tinted Glass.

CARFAX Canada No Reported Accidents


Visit us at 1401 Regent Ave, or call (204) 661-6644 to book your test drive today!!
Dealer permit #9387

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
4 Wheel Disc Brakes
Stability Control
Passenger Airbag
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
StabiliTrak, stability control system with Proactive Roll Avoidance and traction control includes electronic trailer sway control and hill start assist
OnStar, delete Also deletes driver information centre compass.
Airbags, dual-stage frontal airbags for driver and front passenger, seat-mounted side-impact airbags for driver and front outboard passenger, and head-curtain side-impact airbags for front and rear outboard seating positions; includes Passenger Sensing...
Power Windows
Cruise Control
Front air conditioning
Instrumentation, 6-gauge cluster featuring speedometer, fuel level, engine temperature, tachometer, voltage and oil pressure
Windows, power front and rear with driver express up and down and express down on all other windows
Assist handle, front passenger on A-pillar
Cruise control, electronic with set and resume speed, steering wheel-mounted
Air conditioning, single-zone
Driver Information Centre, 3.5-inch diagonal monochromatic display provides warning messages and basic vehicle information
Floor covering, Graphite-coloured rubberized-vinyl, no floor mats included
Steering column, Tilt-Wheel, manual with theft-deterrent locking feature
Seat, rear full-width folding bench, 3-passenger (includes child seat top tether anchor)
Power Steering
Four Wheel Drive
Body, Pick Up Box
Cooling, external engine oil cooler
Alternator, 150 amps
Frame, fully-boxed, hydroformed front section
Steering, Electric Power Steering (EPS) assist, rack-and-pinion
Brakes, 4-wheel disc with DURALIFE rotors, 4-wheel antilock
Exhaust, aluminized stainless-steel muffler and tailpipe
GVWR, 7100 lbs. (3221 kg) (Requires 4WD models and (LV3) 4.3L EcoTec3 V6 engine.)
Battery, heavy-duty 730 cold-cranking amps/70 Amp-hr, maintenance-free with rundown protection and retained accessory power
Rear axle, 3.42 ratio (Standard on 4WD (LV3) 4.3L EcoTec3 V6 engine. Available with (L83) 5.3L EcoTec3 V8 engine.)
Suspension Package, Handling/Trailering
Transfer case, with floor-mounted shifter (Included with 4WD models only.)
tilt steering
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Rear bench seats
6-Speaker Audio System
SiriusXM satellite radio, delete
Door handles, black
Tire carrier lock, keyed cylinder lock that utilizes same key as ignition and door
Lamps, cargo area, cab mounted with switch on centre switch bank
Tailgate and bed rail protection cap, top
Tailgate, locking utilizes same key as ignition and door
CornerStep, rear bumper
Mirrors, outside manual, Black
Glass, solar absorbing, tinted
Bumpers, front, black
Bumpers, rear, Black
Headlamps, halogen reflector
Driver Side Airbag
Air Bag-Passenger Sensor
Front Body Side Impact Airbag
Front Head Side Impact Airbag
Rear Head Side Impact Airbag

