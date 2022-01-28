$27,996+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
204-661-6644
2015 Chevrolet Silverado 1500
Work Truck 4WD | 5.3L V8 | Dbl. Cab
Location
Birchwood Honda on Regent
1401 Regent Ave W, Winnipeg, MB R2C 3B2
- Listing ID: 8172934
- Stock #: F4CXXB
- VIN: 1GCVKPEC8FZ315354
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Jet Black/Dark Ash
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Mileage 90,228 KM
Vehicle Description
2015 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 WT 4D Double Cab 4WD V8 6-Speed Automatic Electronic with Overdrive
Back up camera, 6-Speed Automatic Electronic with Overdrive, 4WD, Dark Ash/Jet Black w/Cloth Seat Trim, 150 Amp Alternator, 6 Speaker Audio System, Black Power Adjustable Heated Outside Mirrors, Fully automatic headlights, Heavy-Duty Rear Locking Differential, Manual Tilt Wheel Steering Column, Solar Absorbing Tinted Glass.
CARFAX Canada No Reported Accidents
Visit us at 1401 Regent Ave, or call (204) 661-6644 to book your test drive today!!
Dealer permit #9387
Vehicle Features
