2015 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

Power Steering

Rear Wheel Drive

Body, Pick Up Box

Cooling, external engine oil cooler

Alternator, 150 amps

Frame, fully-boxed, hydroformed front section

Steering, Electric Power Steering (EPS) assist, rack-and-pinion

Brakes, 4-wheel disc with DURALIFE rotors, 4-wheel antilock

Exhaust, aluminized stainless-steel muffler and tailpipe

Battery, heavy-duty 730 cold-cranking amps/70 Amp-hr, maintenance-free with rundown protection and retained accessory power

Suspension Package, Handling/Trailering

Rear axle, 3.23 ratio (Standard and only available on (LV3) 4.3L EcoTec3 V6 engine with 2WD models.)

Engine, 4.3L EcoTec3 V6 with Active Fuel Management, Direct Injection and Variable Valve Timing includes aluminum block construction with FlexFuel capability, capable of running on unleaded or up to 85% ethanol (285 hp [212 kW] @ 5300 rpm, 305 lb-ft of...