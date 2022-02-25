Menu
2015 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

137,324 KM

Details Description Features

$22,500

+ tax & licensing
$22,500

+ taxes & licensing

Birchwood Ford

204-661-9555

2015 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

2015 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

Work Truck LOCALLY OWNED

2015 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

Work Truck LOCALLY OWNED

Location

Birchwood Ford

1300 Regent Avenue W, Winnipeg, MB R2C 3A8

204-661-9555

$22,500

+ taxes & licensing

137,324KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 8358945
  • Stock #: F4E1W7
  • VIN: 1GCRCPEH5FZ400257

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Jet Black/Dark Ash
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # F4E1W7
  • Mileage 137,324 KM

Vehicle Description

2015 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 WT LOCAL | CLIMATE CTRL EcoTec3 4.3L V6 6-Speed Automatic Electronic with Overdrive RWD Black

Preferred Equipment Group, Climate Control, LOCAL!!, 6-Speed Automatic Electronic with Overdrive, Dark Ash/Jet Black w/Cloth Seat Trim, 3.23 Rear Axle Ratio, 3.5" Diagonal Monochromatic Display, 40/20/40 Front Split Bench Seat, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, 6 Speaker Audio System, Air Conditioning, Brake assist, Delay-off headlights, Dual front impact airbags, Electronic Stability Control, Front wheel independent suspension, Fully automatic headlights, Heavy Duty Suspension, Occupant sensing airbag, Power steering, Power Windows w/Driver Express Up, Preferred Equipment Group 1WT, Radio data system, Radio: AM/FM Stereo w/4.2" Diagonal Colour Display, Rear Bumper Cornersteps, Speed control, Speed-sensing steering, Tilt steering wheel, Traction control, Variably intermittent wipers, Wheels: 17" x 8" Painted Steel.
Vehicle Features

Traction Control
4 Wheel Disc Brakes
Stability Control
Passenger Airbag
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
StabiliTrak, stability control system with Proactive Roll Avoidance and traction control includes electronic trailer sway control and hill start assist
OnStar, delete Also deletes driver information centre compass.
Airbags, dual-stage frontal airbags for driver and front passenger, seat-mounted side-impact airbags for driver and front outboard passenger, and head-curtain side-impact airbags for front and rear outboard seating positions; includes Passenger Sensing...
Power Windows
Power Locks
Cruise Control
tilt steering
Front air conditioning
Instrumentation, 6-gauge cluster featuring speedometer, fuel level, engine temperature, tachometer, voltage and oil pressure
Windows, power front and rear with driver express up and down and express down on all other windows
Assist handle, front passenger on A-pillar
Cruise control, electronic with set and resume speed, steering wheel-mounted
Air conditioning, single-zone
Driver Information Centre, 3.5-inch diagonal monochromatic display provides warning messages and basic vehicle information
Floor covering, Graphite-coloured rubberized-vinyl, no floor mats included
Steering column, Tilt-Wheel, manual with theft-deterrent locking feature
Seat, rear full-width folding bench, 3-passenger (includes child seat top tether anchor)
Power Steering
Rear Wheel Drive
Body, Pick Up Box
Cooling, external engine oil cooler
Alternator, 150 amps
Frame, fully-boxed, hydroformed front section
Steering, Electric Power Steering (EPS) assist, rack-and-pinion
Brakes, 4-wheel disc with DURALIFE rotors, 4-wheel antilock
Exhaust, aluminized stainless-steel muffler and tailpipe
Battery, heavy-duty 730 cold-cranking amps/70 Amp-hr, maintenance-free with rundown protection and retained accessory power
Suspension Package, Handling/Trailering
Rear axle, 3.23 ratio (Standard and only available on (LV3) 4.3L EcoTec3 V6 engine with 2WD models.)
Engine, 4.3L EcoTec3 V6 with Active Fuel Management, Direct Injection and Variable Valve Timing includes aluminum block construction with FlexFuel capability, capable of running on unleaded or up to 85% ethanol (285 hp [212 kW] @ 5300 rpm, 305 lb-ft of...
GVWR, 6900 lbs. (3130 kg) (Requires 2WD models and (LV3) 4.3L EcoTec3 V6 engine.)
Automatic Transmission
AM/FM Stereo
6-Speaker Audio System
SiriusXM satellite radio, delete
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Rear bench seats
Door handles, black
Tire carrier lock, keyed cylinder lock that utilizes same key as ignition and door
Lamps, cargo area, cab mounted with switch on centre switch bank
Tailgate and bed rail protection cap, top
Tailgate, locking utilizes same key as ignition and door
CornerStep, rear bumper
Mirrors, outside manual, Black
Glass, solar absorbing, tinted
Bumpers, front, black
Bumpers, rear, Black
Headlamps, halogen reflector
Driver Side Airbag
Air Bag-Passenger Sensor
Front Body Side Impact Airbag
Front Head Side Impact Airbag
Rear Head Side Impact Airbag
Split Front Bench Seats
6 Cyl V6 Engine

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

