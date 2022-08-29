Menu
2015 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

117,000 KM

Details Description

$31,800

+ tax & licensing
$31,800

+ taxes & licensing

Auto Show Sales & Finance

204-560-6292

2015 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

2015 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

4x4 5.3L V8 Crew!! Navigation, Rmt Start, Tonneau, Tow Pkg

2015 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

4x4 5.3L V8 Crew!! Navigation, Rmt Start, Tonneau, Tow Pkg

Location

Auto Show Sales & Finance

3165 McGillivray Blvd, Winnipeg, MB R3Y 1G5

204-560-6292

$31,800

+ taxes & licensing

117,000KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9229630
  • Stock #: GT6232
  • VIN: 3GCUKREC9FG247363

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour SUMMIT WHITE
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # GT6232
  • Mileage 117,000 KM

Vehicle Description

*** LOCAL MANITOBA TRADE + 5.3L V8 CREW! *** NAVIGATION PACKAGE + FACTORY REMOTE START + TONNEAU COVER!! *** TRAILER TOW PACKAGE + AUTOMATIC 4X4 + DIFF LOCKER!! **** Just arrived... Please contact us for information, or stay tuned for more details - they'll be coming soon!!

PLEASE NOTE: AFTERMARKET WHEEL & TIRE PACKAGE (PICTURED) IS AVAILABLE AT AN ADDED COST, ADVERTISED PRICE INCLUDES FACTORY SET.

This Silverado 1500 comes with all Original Books & Manuals, Two Sets of Keys & Fobs, and All Weather Mats. Only 117,000 kilometers! Now sale priced at just $31,800 with financing and extended warranty available!!


Will accept trades. Please call (204) 489-4494 or View at 3165 McGillivray Blvd. (Conveniently located two minutes West from Costco at corner of Kenaston and McGillivray Blvd.)

In addition to this please view our complete inventory of used trucks, used SUVs, used vans, used RVs, and used cars in Winnipeg on our new website: WWW.AUTOSHOWWINNIPEG.COM

Complete comprehensive warranty is available for this vehicle. Please ask for warranty option details. All advertised prices and payments plus taxes (where applicable).

Winnipeg, MB - Manitoba Dealer Permit # 4908

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Auto Show Sales & Finance

Auto Show Sales & Finance

3165 McGillivray Blvd, Winnipeg, MB R3Y 1G5

