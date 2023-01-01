Menu
2015 Chevrolet Silverado 2500

128,403 KM

$45,977

+ tax & licensing
$45,977

+ taxes & licensing

Birchwood Chevrolet

204-837-5811

2015 Chevrolet Silverado 2500

2015 Chevrolet Silverado 2500

HD LT

2015 Chevrolet Silverado 2500

HD LT

Location

Birchwood Chevrolet

3965 Portage Ave #40, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H1

204-837-5811

Sale

$45,977

+ taxes & licensing

128,403KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10171662
  • Stock #: F5651D
  • VIN: 1GC1KVE88FF609577

Vehicle Details

  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # F5651D
  • Mileage 128,403 KM

Vehicle Description

All of our quality pre-owned vehicles are delivered with the following:
· a Birchwood Certified Inspection
· a full tank of fuel
· Full service records (if available)
· a CARFAX report
Click, call (204) 837-5811, or visit Birchwood Chevrolet Buick GMC at the Birchwood Auto Park, 3965 Portage Avenue West at the Perimeter.

Purchase the vehicle you want, the way you want! Just click Start Your Purchase today to customize your price, reserve a vehicle, receive a vehicle trade-in value, and complete as much of your purchase as you like from the comfort of your home.

Our Pre-Owned Supercenter has a wide variety of vehicles to choose from. See a great selection of high-quality, carefully reconditioned cars, trucks, and SUVs. Find the perfect fit for your needs, your family, and your budget!

Special Financing Available! Price does not include taxes. Dealer Permit #4240.
Dealer permit #4240

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Passenger Airbag
Tire pressure monitoring system (does not apply to spare tire)
StabiliTrak, stability control system with Proactive Roll Avoidance and traction control includes electronic trailer sway control and hill start assist
Air bags, single-stage frontal and thorax side-impact, driver and front passenger, and head curtain side-impact, front and rear outboard seating positions

Power Options

Power Windows

Exterior

tinted windows
Tire carrier lock keyed cylinder lock that utilizes same key as ignition and door (Not included when (ZW9) pickup box delete or (9J4) rear bumper delete is ordered.)
Lamps, cargo area, cab mounted with switch on centre switch bank
Headlamps, halogen projector
Glass, deep-tinted
Door handles, body-colour
Mouldings, bodyside, body colour
Bumper, front chrome
CornerStep, rear bumper (Requires (E63) pickup box.)
Bumper, rear chrome with bumper CornerSteps (Requires (E63) pickup box.)
Grille surround, chrome
Mirror caps, body-colour
Tailgate and bed rail protection caps, top
Tailgate, EZ-Lift and Lower (Deleted with (ZW9) pickup box delete.)
Wheelhouse liners, rear (Deleted with (ZW9) pickup box delete.)
Tailgate, locking, utilizes same key as ignition and door (Deleted with (ZW9) pickup box delete.)

Mechanical

Four Wheel Drive
Differential, heavy-duty locking rear
Cooling, external engine oil cooler
Cooling, auxiliary external transmission oil cooler
Battery, heavy-duty 720 cold-cranking amps/80 Amp-hr, maintenance-free with rundown protection and retained accessory power
Alternator, 150 amps
Frame, fully-boxed, hydroformed front section
Exhaust, aluminized stainless-steel muffler and tailpipe
Rear axle, 4.10 ratio (Requires (L96) Vortec 6.0L V8 SFI engine or (LC8) 6.0L V8 SFI Gaseous CNG (Compressed Natural Gas) engine.)
Air cleaner, high-capacity
Transfer case, electronic shift with rotary dial controls (Requires 4WD models.)
Brakes, 4-wheel antilock, 4-wheel disc with DuraLife brake rotors
Pickup box, Wideside
Suspension Package, Standard includes 51mm twin tube shock absorbers and 33mm front stabilizer bar
Steering, Recirculating Ball
GVWR, 9900 lbs. (4490 kg) (With (L96) Vortec 6.0L V8 SFI engine or (LC8) 6.0L V8 SFI Gaseous engine on CK25943 models.)

Seating

Pass-Through Rear Seat
Rear bench seats

Media / Nav / Comm

6-Speaker Audio System

Interior

Visors, driver and front passenger illuminated vanity mirrors
Seat, rear 60/40 folding bench (folds up), 3-passenger (includes child seat top tether anchor)
Instrumentation, 6-gauge cluster featuring speedometer, fuel level, engine temperature, tachometer, voltage and oil pressure
Driver Information Centre, 4.2-inch diagonal colour display includes driver personalization, warning messages and vehicle information
Windows, power with driver express up and down and express down on all other windows
Assist handle, front passenger and driver on A-pillars

Additional Features

Driver Side Airbag
Drive Side Vanity Mirrors
Front Body Side Impact Airbag
Front Head Side Impact Airbag
Passanger Side Illuminated Visor Mirror
Passenger Side Vanity Mirrors
Rear Head Side Impact Airbag
Drive Side Illuminated Visor Mirror

Birchwood Chevrolet

Birchwood Chevrolet

3965 Portage Ave #40, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H1

204-837-5811

