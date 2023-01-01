$CALL+ tax & licensing
2015 Chevrolet Silverado 2500
LT - SNOW PLOW - HYDRAULIC LIFT
Location
Platinum Auto Sales Inc.
3081 Portage Ave, Winnipeg, MB R3K 0W4
204-688-1001
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Flex Fuel
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 6
- Mileage 211,189 KM
Vehicle Description
FRESH ON THE LOT!
- Very clean unit inside and out; well maintained
- 5th Wheel
- Tommy Gate Hydraulic Liftgate
- Western 8.0' Steel Pro Plus Straight Blade Snowplow; includes rubber snow deflector kit
- Back Rack w/ warning light
- Trail FX Truck Chest
- Command start
- Reverse camera
- 6.0L Gas Engine
- Double cab
- 4x4
- Fresh MB Safety
- Local Unit
and much more to offer!
If you have any interest or questions, please feel free to reach out to us. We are looking forward to connecting with you.
