2015 Chevrolet Silverado 2500

164,961 KM

Details

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
HD LTZ

Location

Ride Time

87 Oak Point Highway, Winnipeg, MB R2R 0T8

204-272-6161

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

164,961KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 8501321
  • Stock #: 22137A
  • VIN: 1GC1KWEG0FF196924

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Brown[Brownstone Metallic]
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 22137A
  • Mileage 164,961 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

