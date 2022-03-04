2015 Chevrolet Silverado 2500

$CALL + taxes & licensing 1 6 4 , 9 6 1 K M Used Other / Unsure Condition Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 8501321

8501321 Stock #: 22137A

22137A VIN: 1GC1KWEG0FF196924

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Brown[Brownstone Metallic]

Body Style Pickup Truck

Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 8-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Stock # 22137A

Mileage 164,961 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.